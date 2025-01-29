India now has five of the seven satellites in orbit following ISRO's 100th launch

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched their GSLV-F15 carrying the NVS-02 at 6:23 am at Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. This is ISRO's 100th launch from the country's spaceport, ANI reported.

As per ANI, GSLV-F15 is the 17th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and 11th flight with Indigenous Cryo stage.It is the 8th operational flight of GSLV with an indigenous Cryogenic stage. GSLV-F15 payload fairing is a metallic version with a diameter of 3.4 meters.

🚀 LIFTOFF! The GSLV-F15 has successfully taken flight, carrying NVS-02 into its planned orbit.



Stay tuned for more mission updates! 🌌 #GSLV #NAVIC #ISRO — ISRO (@isro) January 29, 2025

The GSLV-F15 with indigenous Cryogenic stage will place NVS-02 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit, ISRO said in a statement, ANI cited.

Many students were given the opportunity to witness the launch near the launchpad itself and they could hardly contain their joy at becoming a part of this chance.

Teerth, from Gujarat told ANI, "I came from my college to witness the 100th launch, I am really excited. ISRO is not launching various foreign countries' satellite, so we are generating income from that also, so it is a really impressive step from the Indian government and ISRO."

Another student, Avinash, from Bihar, told ANI that it was his first time witnessing a launch.

"Really excited about it, we are here to witness the take off. All the best to the scientists and anyone else who have worked on this. We are really excited for this, this is the first time I get to witness this, we had been trying for four years to witness this and finally we got the chance," the student said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Director of Space Applications Centre (SAC)/ISRO Nilesh Desai said that the launch would help update India's Regional Navigation Satellite System from 4 to 5 satellites, ANI reported.

Desai said, "We are going to launch at 6:23 am this GSLV-F-15 mission which will carry the NVS-02 satellite into orbit. Finally, it will be put in the geostationary orbit at 36,000 kilometres and it will increase the number of satellites of our navigation constellation from 4 to 5 and that will improve the overall accuracy of the positioning which we get from this navigation satellite."

Seven satellites will be in orbit as part of the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) satellite constellation. India now has five of the seven in orbit after the 100th launch, ANI cited.

"This is the 5th in the series of operational NavIC satellites. NavIC satellite is our earlier named IRNSS satellite configuration which is called the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System, it is a part of this satellite constellation where we will put seven satellites. Older satellites are getting replaced with a new series of satellites," Desai added.

According to ANI, India's independent regional navigation satellite system, Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), was created to give users in India and a region that extends roughly 1500 km beyond the Indian landmass precise Position, Velocity, and Timing (PVT) services.

Standard Positioning Service (SPS) and Restricted Service (RS) are the two service categories that NavIC will offer. Over the service region, NavIC's SPS offers position precision of over 20 meters and timing accuracy of over 40 nanoseconds.



(With Inputs from ANI)