Updated on: 16 January,2025 01:07 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
mid-day online correspondent |

In space, docking technology is essential when multiple rocket launches are required to achieve common mission objectives

ISRO creates history; successfully docks satellites as part of SpaDeX Mission

Dr. V. Narayanan, Secretary DOS, Chairman Space Commission and Chairman ISRO, congratulating the team ISRO. (Pic/X ISRO)

The Indian Space  Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully performed the docking of satellites on Thursday as part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) and the space agency also announced that post docking, control of two satellites as a single object was successful, reported news agency PTI.


"Spacecraft docking successfully completed! A historic moment. India became the 4th country to achieve successful Space Docking. Congratulations to the entire team! Congratulations to India!" ISRO said in a post on X on Thursday (formerly Twitter) and also explained the process.



India has become the fourth country after US, Russia and China to accomplish the feat with the successeful docking of the satellites.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X congratulated the scientists for the achievement. In his post, he wrote, "Congratulations to our scientists at ISRO and the entire space fraternity for the successful demonstration of space docking of satellites. It is a significant stepping stone for India's ambitious space missions in the years to come."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his greetings to the team at ISRO for their success in this mission. Noting that India has become the fourth country to undertake such a mission, the UP CM said that it was a proud moment for the country.

"Congratulations team ISRO on this historic achievement! Bharat has become the 4th nation to successfully achieve space docking, marking a giant leap in our space capabilities. The SpaDeX docking process was executed with flawless precision. This extraordinary milestone highlights the dedication and expertise of the brilliant minds behind the mission. A proud moment for Bharat! Jai Hind!" Adityanath wrote on X.

Further, ISRO said, "Post docking, control of two satellites as a single object is successful. Undocking and power transfer checks to follow in coming days."

Earlier on January 12, ISRO brought the two spacecraft to three metres and then moved them back to safe distance in its trial attempt to dock the satellites, PTI stated.

On December 30, 2024, ISRO had successfully launched the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission.

The PSLV C60 rocket carrying two small satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), along with 24 payloads, had lifted off from the first launchpad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, and about 15 minutes after liftoff, the two small spacecraft weighing about 220 kg each were launched into a 475-km circular orbit as intended, stated PTI.

According to ISRO, the SpaDeX mission is a cost-effective technology demonstrator mission for the demonstration of in-space docking using two small spacecraft that was launched by PSLV.

In space, docking technology is essential when multiple rocket launches are required to achieve common mission objectives. 

(With inputs from PTI) 

