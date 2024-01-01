On ISROs successful XPoSat launch, PM Modi said, It is a great start to 2024 thanks to our scientists. This launch is wonderful news for the space sector

PM Narendra Modi. File Pic/ AFP

Listen to this article ISRO's XPoSat launch: Great start to 2024 thanks to our scientists, says PM Modi x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed ISRO's successful launch of its maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite that would offer several insights into celestial objects like black holes, saying this will enhance India's prowess in the space sector.

ISRO's ever reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in its C58 mission, placed the primary X-Ray Polarimeter satellite XPoSat into a 650 Km Low Earth Orbit as intended after lifting off at the pre-fixed time of 9.10 am from the first launch pad in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "A great start to 2024 thanks to our scientists! This launch is wonderful news for the space sector and will enhance India's prowess in this field."

A great start to 2024 thanks to our scientists! This launch is wonderful news for the space sector and will enhance India's prowess in this field. Best wishes to our scientists at @isro and the entire space fraternity in taking India to unprecedented heights. https://t.co/4O4F6kRpEX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2024

"Best wishes to our scientists at @isro and the entire space fraternity in taking India to unprecedented heights," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!