"It is very painful...": Tejashwi Yadav condemns lathi charge on protesting BPSC aspirants

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav highlighted that the RJD raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha and brought the matter to the attention of the Bihar government

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. Pic/X

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav condemned the lathi charge on protesting Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants, who are seeking a re-examination of the 70th BPSC prelims.

In a video statement, the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister said, "It is very painful how BPSC aspirants were beaten up by the police. Many people are badly injured in this... We condemn this. The visuals that have surfaced are painful. I am a youth, and I can understand their situation. Firstly, people were protesting against normalisation..."

He highlighted that the RJD raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha and brought the matter to the attention of the Bihar government. He added, "We raised this issue in the Vidhan Sabha too on November 28. We wrote a letter to the CM but didn't get any answer... Later on, BPSC clarified that normalisation should not have happened. Why didn't they clear this earlier?..."

"On 15-16 December, BPSC announced the cancellation of the exam at one centre. If the paper had been leaked, then why is the exam being cancelled only at one centre? It is a kind of normalisation... That's why students are protesting for a re-examination. I also support this," the RJD leader said.

Bihar police lathi-charged and used water cannons to disperse the protesting BPSC aspirants in Gandhi Maidan, Patna, on Sunday, who were demanding a re-examination for the 70th BPSC prelims. SP City Sweety Sahrawat said that the students pushed the police, after which water cannons were used on them.

"We requested the students protesting to vacate the place but they didn't listen to us...We also said that they can put forward their demands, and we are ready to listen to them...They also pushed us after which we used water cannons on them," she said.

The protesting students in Patna are demanding the cancellation of the Integrated Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on December 13.

