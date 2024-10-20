Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize over 1.4 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Cyber fraud racket operating from shop in Palghar busted, two held
Baba Siddique murder: Crime Branch intensifies probe, records more statements
Actress held for kidnapping toddler in revenge plot; Palghar cops rescue child
Maharashtra polls: Rajendra Shingne returns to Sharad Pawar-led NCP
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > It will never happen Union Minister L Murugan on DMKs portrayal of BJP as anti Tamil

It will never happen: Union Minister L Murugan on DMK's portrayal of BJP as anti-Tamil

Updated on: 20 October,2024 03:29 PM IST  |  Chennai

Top

Union Minister L Murugan responds to DMK's portrayal of the BJP as anti-Tamil and accused of imposing Hindi. He addresses the controversy surrounding the Tamil Nadu Governor's rendition of the state anthem and criticises Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's political motives.

It will never happen: Union Minister L Murugan on DMK's portrayal of BJP as anti-Tamil

L Murugan/ File Pic

Listen to this article
It will never happen: Union Minister L Murugan on DMK's portrayal of BJP as anti-Tamil
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Union Minister L Murugan denies DMK`s claims of BJP being anti-Tamil.
  2. Stalin blames Governor for disrespecting Tamil Nadu`s anthem.
  3. Political tensions escalate between DMK and BJP in Tamil Nadu.

Union Minister L Murugan has strongly refuted the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) attempts to depict the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as opposed to Tamil interests and pushing for Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu. In an interview with ANI, he stated, "The DMK is trying to show the BJP as anti-Tamil, but that will never happen; the BJP has made significant strides in Tamil Nadu. No one is trying to impose Hindi. If people wish to learn the language, they are free to do so."


Murugan's comments come in the wake of an ongoing dispute between Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi over the use of Hindi in the state. The tension has escalated following an incident where the Governor was involved in a controversial rendition of the state anthem that omitted references to the "Dravida" land during a Doordarshan Chennai event.


Murugan defended Governor Ravi, asserting that he cannot be held accountable for the errors made during the performance. "Yes, students made mistakes while singing the anthem. Mistakes happen; it's normal. But how can the Governor be responsible when he was merely participating as the chief guest?" he argued. He suggested that Stalin was deliberately targeting the Governor for political gain.


In response to the distorted rendition, Chief Minister Stalin accused the Governor of "deliberate disrespect" to Tamil Nadu and its culture. He questioned whether Ravi viewed himself as the "Governor" or an "Aryan." This statement led to the Governor accusing Stalin of making racist comments against him. Stalin, however, reaffirmed the significance of the Tamil language, calling it the essence of the Dravidian identity.

Meanwhile, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai labelled Governor Ravi as 'antithetical' to Dravidian ideology. Speaking to ANI, he expressed concerns about the way Doordarshan has been promoting Hindi in Tamil Nadu, noting that other languages are not afforded the same recognition. "Even BJP allies in Tamil Nadu have opposed this," he stated, adding that the Governor's omission of "Dravida" from the anthem is a direct affront to Tamil pride.

Annadurai further claimed that the Governor's actions were a deliberate insult to millions of Tamils. "If he has any self-respect, he should resign from his post," he concluded.

(With inputs from ANI) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

M K Stalin tamil nadu BJP dmk chennai news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK