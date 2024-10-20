Union Minister L Murugan responds to DMK's portrayal of the BJP as anti-Tamil and accused of imposing Hindi. He addresses the controversy surrounding the Tamil Nadu Governor's rendition of the state anthem and criticises Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's political motives.

Union Minister L Murugan has strongly refuted the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) attempts to depict the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as opposed to Tamil interests and pushing for Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu. In an interview with ANI, he stated, "The DMK is trying to show the BJP as anti-Tamil, but that will never happen; the BJP has made significant strides in Tamil Nadu. No one is trying to impose Hindi. If people wish to learn the language, they are free to do so."

Murugan's comments come in the wake of an ongoing dispute between Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi over the use of Hindi in the state. The tension has escalated following an incident where the Governor was involved in a controversial rendition of the state anthem that omitted references to the "Dravida" land during a Doordarshan Chennai event.

Murugan defended Governor Ravi, asserting that he cannot be held accountable for the errors made during the performance. "Yes, students made mistakes while singing the anthem. Mistakes happen; it's normal. But how can the Governor be responsible when he was merely participating as the chief guest?" he argued. He suggested that Stalin was deliberately targeting the Governor for political gain.

In response to the distorted rendition, Chief Minister Stalin accused the Governor of "deliberate disrespect" to Tamil Nadu and its culture. He questioned whether Ravi viewed himself as the "Governor" or an "Aryan." This statement led to the Governor accusing Stalin of making racist comments against him. Stalin, however, reaffirmed the significance of the Tamil language, calling it the essence of the Dravidian identity.

Meanwhile, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai labelled Governor Ravi as 'antithetical' to Dravidian ideology. Speaking to ANI, he expressed concerns about the way Doordarshan has been promoting Hindi in Tamil Nadu, noting that other languages are not afforded the same recognition. "Even BJP allies in Tamil Nadu have opposed this," he stated, adding that the Governor's omission of "Dravida" from the anthem is a direct affront to Tamil pride.

Annadurai further claimed that the Governor's actions were a deliberate insult to millions of Tamils. "If he has any self-respect, he should resign from his post," he concluded.

(With inputs from ANI)