The blast took place close to the weekly flea market on Sunday

Security personnel cordon off area after grenade attack by terrorists. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article J&K: 11 injured in terrorist attack in Srinagar market x 00:00

Terrorists lobbed a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker near a crowded flea market in the heart of the city here on Sunday, injuring at least 11 civilians, officials said. The attack, which took place near a heavily guarded complex housing All India Radio and Doordarshan Kendra near the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC), comes a day after security forces eliminated a top Pakistani commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Khanyar locality of downtown Srinagar.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior police officer said the terrorists hurled the grenade at the CRPF bunker near the TRC. "However, the grenade missed the intended target and landed on the roadside, injuring 11 people," the officer said.

The blast took place close to the weekly flea market, popularly known as the Sunday market, which is thronged by thousands. The explosion caused panic in the area and sent shoppers scrambling for cover.

CM condemns attack

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah condemned the grenade attack at a Sunday market in Srinagar and said the security apparatus must do everything possible to check the spurt in terror attacks. "The last few days have been dominated by headlines of attacks and encounters in parts of the Valley. Today's news of a grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the Sunday market in Srinagar is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians," Abdullah said in a post on X. "The security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks at the earliest so that people can go about their lives without any fear," he added.

Forces eliminate high-profile LeT commander

A successful anti-terror operation that led to the elimination of a high-profile terrorist commander—Usman—was marked not only by strategic planning but also an unconventional solution—biscuits. Officials highlighted the importance of the snack in mitigating the challenge posed by stray dogs during the operation against the LeT commander. Usman was killed on Saturday in a day-long encounter in the densely-populated Khanyar locality of downtown Srinagar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever