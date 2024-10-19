Don't miss today: AT: 3 Stories - All Day Bar; Offer: Unlimited food & alcohol; When: Today; Price: Rs 1,999; To Book: 9152232606

Representation pic

Listen to this article From Halloween activities to flea market exploration, things to do in Mumbai next week x 00:00

A fang-tastic Halloween!

Get ready for some ghoulish giggles at Hamleys! This isn’t your ordinary trick-or-treat, this is where witches are friendly and pumpkins are your canvas. Create your own witch hat, mold clay pumpkins, and join in on the ultimate peek-a-boo game!

WHEN: October 15 onwards

WHERE: Jio World Drive, BKC

PRICE: Rs 600 onwards

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Oktoberfest in Alibaug

Oktoberfest is coming to Alibaug! With an authentic festive atmosphere, this weekend promises all the flavour of Germany’s most beloved beer festival

WHEN: October 26

WHERE: Buddha Cafe Restaurant, Alibaug

PRICE: Rs 295 onwards

TO BOOK: insider.in

The Lil Flea is back!

The Lil Flea is back! Homegrown brands showcasing their best, mouth-watering food stalls, indie music, and enough workshops to make you the next great DIY influencer. From pottery to potions, it’s a full-on carnival!

WHEN: October 25 - October 27

WHERE: Jio World Garden, BKC, Mumbai

PRICE: Rs 399 onwards

TO BOOK: insider.in

Tunes after dark

When the night gets darker, the beats get deeper. Dive into a kaleidoscope of sound with NATE08 at PORT After Dark. This immersive journey through futuristic funk, R&B, and house music will keep you glued to the rhythm. Ready to tune in and zone out? Welcome to your new Friday night ritual.

WHEN: October 23

WHERE: G5A warehouse, Mahalaxmi West

PRICE: Rs 499

TO BOOK: skillboxes.com

The Lavari Show

The Lavari Show is back! Manan Desai, Chirayu Mistry, Deep Vaidya, and Om Bhatt—come together to bring you the quirkiest Gujarati stand-up show that’s part improv, part live podcast, and fully hilarious!

WHEN: October 25 to 27

WHERE: ASPEE Auditorium, Malad West

PRICE: Rs 499 onwards

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Yamika Damani

Certified Pet Nutritionist

AVAILABLE FOR: Personalised prepped meals and plans for dogs

Instagram: @yamika.damani

Contact: +91 9113583474

hello@clevercanine.in

Health consciousness is the foremost priority in today’s fast-paced life. Then why leave your canine friends behind? Yamika Damani, a dog trainer and nutritionist, is here with a health plan for your dog. What started out as homemade “nuskhas” for her own furball Pixie, has now turned into an entrepreneurial journey called Clever Canine. Through her business, Damani provides personalised plans and meals to your furry friends, both in India and internationally. She sources best quality ingredients, using meat that’s meant for human consumption. Meal plans are personalised keeping in mind the dogs nutrition levels and health.

RECOMMENDED BY: Bhavana S Shankar, I had a fantastic experience with Yamika and Clever Canine. What I love most about her products is the unique approach with limited ingredients. This has been a lifesaver for my dogs, who often struggle with allergies.