Home > News > India News > Article > Jagan Mohan Reddy booked for attempt to murder

Jagan Mohan Reddy booked for attempt to murder

Updated on: 13 July,2024 09:05 AM IST  |  Guntur
Agencies

“Raju sent his police complaint through mail one month ago and after taking legal opinion, I registered a case at 7 pm on Thursday against the former CM and others,” the official told PTI. Raju, a former MP, also alleged that he was subjected to “custodial torture,” the official added

Jagan Mohan Reddy booked for attempt to murder

Former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. File pic

Jagan Mohan Reddy booked for attempt to murder
Andhra Pradesh police registered an “attempt to murder” case against former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, two senior IPS officers and two retired officials, following a complaint lodged by a TDP MLA, an official said on Friday.


The complaint was lodged by the ruling party’s Undi MLA K Raghurama Krishna Raju. Besides Reddy, police booked senior IPS officers PV Sunil Kumar and PSR Sitaramanjaneyulu and retired police officer R Vijay Paul and former Guntur Government General Hospital superintendent G Prabhavati, the official said. Vijay Paul and Prabhavati have superannuated.


“Raju sent his police complaint through the mail one month ago and after taking legal opinion, I registered a case at 7 pm on Thursday against the former CM and others,” the official told PTI. Raju, a former MP, also alleged that he was subjected to “custodial torture,” the official added.


andhra pradesh news india national news

