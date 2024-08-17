Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Jagdeep Dhankhar slams Rahul Gandhis SC plea as economic threat

Jagdeep Dhankhar slams Rahul Gandhi’s SC plea as economic threat

Updated on: 17 August,2024 07:28 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Jagdeep Dhankhar slams Rahul Gandhi’s SC plea as economic threat

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. File pic/PTI

In an apparent attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday expressed concern that a person holding a constitutional position is asking the Supreme Court to take suo-moto cognisance to give wings to a “narrative aimed at destroying our economy”.


Dhankhar’s remarks came after the Congress on Sunday slammed the Modi government over the Hindenburg Research’s allegations against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch, with Gandhi saying the integrity of the market regulator has been “gravely compromised” and demanded a JPC probe into the matter.



Addressing the first batch of Joint Masters/LL.M degree in IP Law and Management at National Law University, Delhi, the Vice President without naming anyone said, “Last week, I got extremely worried when a person holding a constitutional position beseeched the Supreme Court to suo-moto invoke jurisdiction to give wings to a narrative aimed at destroying our economy.” 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news new delhi rahul gandhi supreme court congress india Jagdeep Dhankhar India news

