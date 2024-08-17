Jagdeep Dhankhar slams Rahul Gandhi’s SC plea as economic threat

Dhankhar’s remarks came after the Congress on Sunday slammed the Modi government over the Hindenburg Research’s allegations against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch, with Gandhi saying the integrity of the market regulator has been “gravely compromised” and demanded a JPC probe into the matter.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. File pic/PTI

In an apparent attack on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday expressed concern that a person holding a constitutional position is asking the Supreme Court to take suo-moto cognisance to give wings to a “narrative aimed at destroying our economy”.

Addressing the first batch of Joint Masters/LL.M degree in IP Law and Management at National Law University, Delhi, the Vice President without naming anyone said, “Last week, I got extremely worried when a person holding a constitutional position beseeched the Supreme Court to suo-moto invoke jurisdiction to give wings to a narrative aimed at destroying our economy.”

