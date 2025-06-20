Breaking News
Mumbai: Transformer collapses in Naigaon after heavy rain and strong winds
New guidelines issued for pet owners, stray animal care in Mumbai; check compete list of rules by BMC
Mumbai rains: Water levels in seven city reservoirs at 25.17 per cent
MVA constituents will deliberate on contesting civic polls together: Sharad Pawar
Raj Thackeray sparks Hindi-in-schools debate: Voices from Mumbai classrooms
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Jaipur airport receives bomb threat declared hoax after security search

Jaipur airport receives bomb threat; declared hoax after security search

Updated on: 20 June,2025 09:05 AM IST  |  Jaipur
ANI |

Top

According to Airport Police Station officials, the threat message was received on the police control room's WhatsApp helpline number. Following the alert, a joint search operation was launched by the police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the airport premises

Jaipur airport receives bomb threat; declared hoax after security search

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Jaipur airport receives bomb threat; declared hoax after security search
x
00:00

Jaipur Airport received a bomb threat on Thursday, which was later confirmed to be a hoax, police said. According to Airport Police Station officials, the threat message was received on the police control room's WhatsApp helpline number. Following the alert, a joint search operation was launched by the police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the airport premises.

"No suspicious object was found during the search operation," Station House Officer (SHO) Sandeep Basera said. Earlier, on Wednesday, a bomb threat email targeting a Qatar Airways cargo flight was received at the Hyderabad airport, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement agencies, the GMR group said in an official statement.


Following the threat, the authorities launched a high-alert operation at the airport. "A bomb threat email targeting a Qatar Airways cargo flight 8650 was received at the Hyderabad airport at 06:31 hrs on 18th June 2025. The flight landed safely. A bomb threat assessment committee was formed, and all procedures were followed as per SOP," GMR said.


Speaking to ANI, the Assistant Commissioner of Police at Begumpet said, "Begumpet airport received a bomb threat mail this morning. We are currently conducting a thorough search of the airport and its premises with the bomb squad. Further details will be provided later."

Authorities launched extensive checks with the help of bomb detection and disposal teams. As of now, no suspicious objects have been found. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, an IndiGo flight 6E 2706, which was travelling from Muscat to Delhi with a layover at Kochi, made an emergency landing at Nagpur Airport after receiving a bomb threat.

According to Lohit Matani, DCP Nagpur, all passengers have been safely deboarded, and an investigation is currently underway. Preliminary checks have not found anything suspicious so far, officials said. Similarly, on Monday, officials informed that Lufthansa flight LH752, which was flying from Frankfurt to Hyderabad, was forced to return to Germany after a bomb threat was received. A committee has been formed to assess the threat as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

jaipur bomb threat India news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK