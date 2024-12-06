The campaign began in Gujarat and seeks to dig 1.6 lakh borewells in Rajasthan, 15,000 in Madhya Pradesh, and four borewells in each village across ten districts of Bihar

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav applauded the innovative initiative taken by the Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil to store water by collecting rainwater through the implementation of the 'Karmabhoomi to Janmabhoomi' scheme, ANI reported.

Speaking to the media, Yadav said, "I am happy that our Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil has taken a very innovative initiative. Based on the initiative, our water storage is being done by collecting rainwater. The underground water storage is being increased at every place.. We are going to have more than 15,000 bore wells installed. We have come here to take a pledge to continue in such a good campaign."

The initiative aims to curb the depletion of groundwater by building rainwater harvesting structures across the country.

The program's major goal is to turn Prime Minister Narendra Modi's water harvesting resolve into a widespread movement.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) is a revolutionary and ambitious initiative that will benefit the state.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, citing it as an initiative to address the state's acute water scarcity, ANI reported.

He stated that the project includes the installation of 1,60,000 borewells, which he believes will have a significant influence on addressing the state's acute water difficulties.

Speaking to ANI, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said, "This (ERCP) is such an ambitious scheme and this scheme was started in Surat by the Union Minister CR Patil under the leadership of PM Modi. This is a very big work and I can say that this will prove to be a boon for Rajasthan, installing 1,60,000 borewells. Very big work will be done inside Rajasthan because there is a lot of shortage of water in Rajasthan."

"The works for the project have already begun in Saroi and Jodhpur. This scheme under PM Modi will become a big step towards Viksit Rajasthan and Viksit Bharat. The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit is being held on December 9-10. PM Modi will visit the state on December 17, as the Rajasthan government will complete 1 year. We are all ready to welcome him," said CM Sharma, ANI cited.

Notably, the ERCP intends to use surplus water from rivers like Chambal and its tributaries in eastern Rajasthan to meet the drinking water and irrigation needs of almost 13 districts, including Kota, Jaipur, and Bharatpur.

This initiative is critical, as Rajasthan has one of the highest water shortages in India, with limited groundwater supplies and irregular rainfall patterns, ANI reported.

The project also complements broader efforts to improve water security and the livelihoods of millions in the state's dry regions.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the ERCP project in 2017-2018.

(With inputs from ANI)