Some passengers of Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express, who got off the train after an alarm chain-pulling incident, were run over by the Karnataka Express heading from Bengaluru to Delhi on the adjacent tracks in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district Wednesday evening

The police on Thursday said that the death toll in the Jalgaon train accident has gone up to 13 with the recovery of a headless body along the railway tracks, reported news agency PTI.

"Of the 13, we have identified eight bodies so far, including two from their Aadhaar cards," Special Inspector General of Police Dattatraya Karale told PTI.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Central Circle, will probe the circumstances leading to the mowing down of the 13 passengers, reported PTI.

Manoj Arora, CRS, Central Circle, said he will reach the accident site between Pardhade and Maheji railway stations near Pachora, over 400 km from Mumbai, on Thursday, reported PTI.

Earlier, the Railway Ministry announced ex-gratia of Rs 1.5 lakh each for the kin of the deceased in the Jalgaon train accident.

"Ex gratia of Rs 1.5 lakh each has been announced for the kins of the deceased in the Jalgaon train accident, Rs 50,000 to the people who are seriously injured and Rs 5,000 to the people who have sustained minor injuries," the Office of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the tragic train accident which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries.

"Anguished by the tragic accident on the railway tracks in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," the Prime Minister's Office stated in a post on X.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the families of the victims who died in the Jalgaon train accident on Wednesday. The state government will also bear all the medical expenses of the injured, the CM said.

"The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who died in the unfortunate accident in Jalgaon district, and the state government will also bear the entire expenses of the injured. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," the CM posted a self-made video on his X account.

(With inputs from PTI)