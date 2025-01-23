Officials said passengers stepped down from Pushpak Exp due to a rumour of fire, when the Karnataka Exp on adjacent line hit them; Eleven passengers who had deboarded were killed, and another 15 were injured when they were run over by the approaching Bengaluru-New Delhi Karnataka Express

People at the site of the mishap in Jalgaon on Wednesday. Pic/PTI

A rumour of smoke and fire caused panic aboard a train, leading to an accident on a blind two-degree curve in Jalgaon district. Eleven passengers who had deboarded were killed, and another 15 were injured when they were run over by the approaching Bengaluru-New Delhi Karnataka Express. The victims had stepped onto the adjacent track between Maheji and Pardhade stations. According to hospital authorities, at the time of going to press, four of the injured are in critical condition.

The two-degree curve at the accident spot that prevented victims from seeing the oncoming Bengaluru-New Delhi Karnataka Express. Pic/Dashcam of loco-pilot of Bengaluru-New Delhi Karnataka Express

The chain-pulling incident occurred in the D3 coach (4th from the engine) of the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express after someone pulled the chain due to a rumour of fire. Passengers rushed to deboard. By the time they realised there was no fire or smoke, it was too late, and they were run over by the Karnataka Express,” a senior divisional railway official told mid-day.

The official explained that the Pushpak Express came to a halt on a curve with its flasher lights on, as per protocol. “The assistant loco pilot and team rushed to the rear to investigate the cause of the chain-pulling. Meanwhile, the driver of the speeding Karnataka Express, which was approaching on the adjacent track, continuously whistled to warn passengers. However, due to the curvature, the flasher light was visible too late.



The accident spot. Pic/Dashcam of loco-pilot of Karnataka Express

Despite applying emergency brakes, the train ran over several passengers.” The two-degree curvature not only obstructed the visibility of the loco pilots but also made it difficult for passengers to spot the oncoming train. “Loco pilots tried their best to avoid the incident,” he added. Central Railway officials and local authorities sprang into action. “Ambulances were dispatched in coordination with the local administration, and an Accident Relief Train was sent from Bhusawal. All efforts were made to provide medical aid to the injured,” said a CR spokesperson.

Jalgaon district collector Ayush Prasad added, “The incident occurred at 4.45 pm. At this particular stretch, trains travel at very high speeds. Of the 15 injured, four are in critical condition, while 11 sustained minor injuries. Eight ambulances, fire brigade cutters, and other emergency equipment were deployed. The injured victims were rushed to hospitals within the golden hour. Two railway relief vehicles were also dispatched from Manmad and Bhusawal.”



Chaos ensued at the accident site. Pic/PTI

The accident site was cleared, and a multi-agency coordination control room was set up at the district level. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a financial assistance of '5 lakh for the families of those who died in the tragic Pushpak Express accident in Jalgaon district. He said the state government will also bear the medical expenses for the injured passengers.

‘Double-check all equipment’

Following the Pushpak Express incident, the Western Railway pressed an alarm button and has directed all divisions—in particularly trains going or coming from north India that see severe crowding, especially in general coaches—to double-check all equipment so that there is no possibility of any smoke en route.

Event timeline

4.45 pm: Pushpak Express passes Maheji station.

4.48 pm: Alarm chain pulled in D3 coach (4th from engine).

4.50 pm: Karnataka Express runs over passengers and halts.

4.55 pm: Self-propelled medical van ordered.

5.30 pm: Ambulances arrive at the site.

5.35 pm: Pushpak Express departs carrying injured passengers.

6.00 pm: Pushpak Express reaches Pachora station with injured.

6.09 pm: Pushpak Express departs Pachora station after leaving injured.

6.10 pm: Last ambulance leaves the site.

6.20 pm: Karnataka Express departs from the accident site.