On April 13, 1919, the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre shocked the nation and left an indelible mark on Indian history.

This year, the country prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the horrific event, it is critical to reflect on what happened that dreadful day and cherish the memories of those who died.

The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre took place in Amritsar of Punjab, during a period of widespread unrest and agitation against British colonial rule.

Following widespread protests, the British authorities, led by Brigadier General Reginald Dyer, declared martial law in the city and prohibited any public gatherings.

On the day of Baisakhi, a traditional Sikh holiday and a significant religious gathering, hundreds of people, including men, women, and children, gathered at the Jallianwala Bagh, a public garden.

The large crowd of more than ten thousand people had gathered on the fateful day at the Jallianwala Bagh to demonstrate against the Rowlatt Act, which allowed the British government to imprison anyone without a warrant

Unbeknownst to the nonviolent demonstrators, Brigadier General Dyer arrived at the area with a contingent of British troops and barricaded the garden's only entrance, locking the crowd within. Dyer ordered his forces to open fire on defenseless citizens without notice or provocation.

The soldiers fired relentlessly into the throng, slaughtering innocent men, women, and children who attempted to flee or seek cover. The small egress meant that several people were trampled to death in the ensuing commotion. The horror of the massacre was heightened by the fact that the shooting continued even after the ammo had run out.

The exact number of casualties is unknown, although conservative estimates indicate that hundreds were murdered and thousands injured in the atrocity. The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre represents the cruel brutality of British colonial control, as well as the sacrifices made by millions of Indians in the struggle for freedom and independence.

Following the massacre, there was considerable indignation and condemnation, both in India and around the world. It fueled the Indian independence movement and acted as a catalyst for increased unity and solidarity among the Indian people in their quest for self-government.

