Jammu and Kashmi Security deployed after blast outside Gurudwara in Poonch
Jammu and Kashmi: Security deployed after blast outside Gurudwara in Poonch

Updated on: 27 March,2024 08:38 AM IST  |  Jammu and Kashmir
ANI |

Security forces have been deployed after a blast took place outside Gurudwara Mahant Saab in Poonch.

Jammu and Kashmi: Security deployed after blast outside Gurudwara in Poonch

Security forces have been deployed after a blast took place outside Gurudwara Mahant Saab in Poonch.


Visuals show that, due to the blast, a wall was damaged.


The blast took place late Tuesday night.


Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news jammu and kashmir kashmir india India news
