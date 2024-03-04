Jammu & Kashmir: Army jawan killed in accidental firing in Rajouri

Lance Naik Balvir Singh, was deployed in Nowshera sector, when he was was hit by a bullet which went off from his service rifle accidentally

An army jawan died of a bullet injury as his service weapon went off accidentally along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, reported news wire PTI.

As per the report, Lance Naik Balvir Singh, was deployed near the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) in Nowshera sector, when he was was hit by a bullet which went off from his service rifle accidentally. The army jawan lost his life on the spot and his body has been shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities, police said.

Necessary legal formalities were initiated and authorities are investigating into the matter.

Meanwhile, in a relief to commuters, the Jammu and Kashmir highway (Jammu-Srinagar national highway) opened for one-way traffic after been closed for two days. The road was closed due to heavy rainfall causing landslides at various locations.

Several passengers were stranded and national highway authorities has begun rescue operations on Sunday.

The 270-kilometre highway, the only all-weather link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, was closed for traffic early Saturday following landslides, mudslides and shooting stones, triggered by heavy rainfall.

"In view of the single lane and poor surface of the road at Dalwas, Mehad-cafeteria, Nachlana, Gangroo, Hingni, Kishtwari Pather, only one-way traffic was resumed this morning till the road gets double land repaired," PTI reported quoting a traffic police officer. Traffic moved normally from Jammu to Srinagar on Monday.

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway has been restricted to one way since February 26, and was being used alternatively from Jammu and Srinagar after heavy rains and snowfall damaged the arterial road at several places last week.

"Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline, overtaking can lead to congestion. People are advised not to ply against traffic plans in view of the possible traffic congestion because of the narrow carriageway between Nashree and Banihal on the highway," traffic police said.

(With PTI inputs)