Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket
Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools
Mumbai: Illegal transfer of deceased woman’s SoBo flat rectified after 13 years
Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Jammu Kashmir Army jawan killed in accidental firing in Rajouri
<< Back to Elections 2024

Jammu & Kashmir: Army jawan killed in accidental firing in Rajouri

Updated on: 04 March,2024 03:21 PM IST  |  Jammu
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Lance Naik Balvir Singh, was deployed in Nowshera sector, when he was was hit by a bullet which went off from his service rifle accidentally

Jammu & Kashmir: Army jawan killed in accidental firing in Rajouri

Representation image. Pic/pixabay

Listen to this article
Jammu & Kashmir: Army jawan killed in accidental firing in Rajouri
x
00:00

An army jawan died of a bullet injury as his service weapon went off accidentally along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, reported news wire PTI.


As per the report, Lance Naik Balvir Singh, was deployed near the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) in Nowshera sector, when he was was hit by a bullet which went off from his service rifle accidentally. The army jawan lost his life on the spot and his body has been shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities, police said.


Necessary legal formalities were initiated and authorities are investigating into the matter. 


Meanwhile, in a relief to commuters, the Jammu and Kashmir highway (Jammu-Srinagar national highway) opened for one-way traffic after been closed for two days. The road was closed due to heavy rainfall causing landslides at various locations. 

Several passengers were stranded and national highway authorities has begun rescue operations on Sunday. 

The 270-kilometre highway, the only all-weather link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country, was closed for traffic early Saturday following landslides, mudslides and shooting stones, triggered by heavy rainfall. 

"In view of the single lane and poor surface of the road at Dalwas, Mehad-cafeteria, Nachlana, Gangroo, Hingni, Kishtwari Pather, only one-way traffic was resumed this morning till the road gets double land repaired," PTI reported quoting a traffic police officer. Traffic moved normally from Jammu to Srinagar on Monday.

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway has been restricted to one way since February 26, and was being used alternatively from Jammu and Srinagar after heavy rains and snowfall damaged the arterial road at several places last week. 

"Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline, overtaking can lead to congestion. People are advised not to ply against traffic plans in view of the possible traffic congestion because of the narrow carriageway between Nashree and Banihal on the highway," traffic police said.

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jammu and kashmir India news indian army
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK