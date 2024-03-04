Breaking News
Four killed three injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmirs Ramban
Four killed, three injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban

Updated on: 04 March,2024 01:46 PM IST  |  Ramban/Jammu
PTI |

Four people were killed and three injured when an SUV carrying them skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Monday

Representational Picture/iStock

Listen to this article
x
00:00

Four people were killed and three injured when an SUV carrying them skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Monday, official sources said.


The car, which was on its way from Ukhrall to Maligam, skidded off due to slippery road conditions and fell into a gorge near Maligam, they said.


The locals rushed to the spot and rescued the victims, the police said.


The SUV driver Sajjad Ahmad and three passengers -- Abdul Wahid Bali, Aanayatullah , Mohammad Ayoub Bali lost their lives in the incident, they said.

The three persons injured in the accident were shifted to a hospital, they added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

