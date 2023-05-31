Jammu and Kashmir: Arms, narcotic smuggling bid foiled along LoC in Poonch; three arrested

An Army jawan and one of the arrested accused were injured in the firing at forward Karmara village in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of the day

The Indian Army on Wednesday foiled a major attempt to smuggle arms and narcotics by arresting three people after an exchange of fire near the border fence along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, reported news agency PTI.

An Army jawan and one of the arrested accused were injured in the firing at forward Karmara village in Gulpur sector in the early hours of the day, official told PTI.

According to an official statement, Army launched a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector on the intervening night of May 30-31 and intercepted three-four terrorists while they attempting to cross the fence taking the advantage of bad weather and heavy rain, reported ANI.

"After tracking the movement at about 1.30 hours, a well-sited Indian Army ambush on challenging them was fired upon and in the retaliatory firefight, some terrorists have been hit," the statement said.

They said troops guarding the border picked up suspicious movement and challenged the persons which led to a gunfight.

The whole area was immediately cordoned off and three people, one of them in an injured condition, were arrested along with a consignment of narcotics and weapons, while an Army jawan was also injured, the officials said.

The officials identified the arrested accused as Mohd Farooq (26), who received a bullet injury in his leg, Mohd Riaz (23) and Mohd Zubair (22), all residents of Karmara.

They are believed to have received the arms and narcotic consignment from across the border and were trying to smuggle it into this side when they were intercepted by the troops, they said.

The seizure made from the arrested persons included an AK assault rifle, two pistols, six grenades, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted inside a pressure cooker and 20 packets of suspected heroin.

The officials said the search operation in the area is still going on when last reports were received.

"Blood trails have been found. Three terrorists with some weapons and war-like stores including one IED and Narco have been apprehended. One Indian Army soldier was injured in the ensuing firing and has been evacuated," the statement further mentioned.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)