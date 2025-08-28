Earlier on August 22, in a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) apehprended a narco smuggler from the Miran Sahib area of the Jammu district in Jammu and Kashmir

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday paid tribute to Constable Rajib Nunia, who lost his life while on duty along the International Border in Jammu's Akhnoor area.

In a post on X, Border Security Force (BSF) Jammu shared, "We pay solemn tribute to BSF Braveheart Constable (GD) Rajib Nunia, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty while serving the nation on 27 August 2025 during operational deployment along the International Boundary in the Akhnoor area of District Jammu."

BSF said his courage and sacrifice will always be remembered and expressed condolences to his family. "He attained martyrdom with unwavering courage, commitment, and dedication. His sacrifice will always be remembered and honoured. DG BSF and all ranks express their deepest condolences to his family," the post read.

Earlier on August 22, in a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) apehprended a narco smuggler from the Miran Sahib area of the Jammu district in Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces have also recovered heroin worth Rs 50 lakhs from the narco smuggler during the joint operation. The operation was conducted on August 22 and was carried out after receiving specific intelligence provided by BSF Jammu.

"On 22 Aug 2025, based on specific intelligence provided by BSF Jammu, a joint search operation was launched by #BSF Jammu and #NCB Jammu, during which one narco smuggler was apprehended and Heroin worth Rs 50 lakh was recovered from Miran Sahib, Jammu," the BSF Jammu said in a statement. Recently, the Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation, seized narcotics valued at over Rs 75 crore in the illicit market and arrested eight persons, busting an international racket.

The achievement followed a special joint operation conducted on August 21, acting on specific intelligence developed by the BSF and meticulously planned and launched in close coordination with the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Aizawl unit and the Excise and Narcotics Department of Mizoram. The joint team successfully intercepted four suspected vehicles on the Aizawl-Champhai National Highway (NH-6), between Keifang and Seling villages, approximately 60 km from Aizawl.

