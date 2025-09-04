A landslide hit temporary sheds at the Ratle power project in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, prompting the administration to act swiftly and rescue five persons on Thursday. Five people, who were trapped inside, were rescued, and three of them have been admitted to GMC Hospital in Doda, officials says.

The incident took place in the Dhrabshala area when a landslide hit the tin sheds meant for washrooms at the Ratle power project, they said.

Five people, who were trapped inside, were rescued, and three of them have been admitted to GMC Hospital in Doda, they said.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Sharma, who monitored the operation, told PTI they are all safe.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh posted on X that he has spoken to DC Kishtwar Pankaj Sharma in connection with the incident.

"Must appreciate the district administration for taking prompt action and rescuing around five persons who could have otherwise been fatal victims of the landslide at the Rattle power project in Dhrabshala area," Singh said.

The rescued persons are injured but safe and are being given the necessary medical treatment, in addition to every other required assistance, he added.

