Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has directed the administration to ensure immediate relief and rehabilitation of people affected by a cloudburst in the Warwan Valley of Kishtwar district. Fifteen houses suffered damage along with large chunks of agricultural land in Margi hamlet during the cloudburst on Wednesday evening. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

The chief minister on Saturday expressed deep anguish over the damage caused by flash floods in Warwan, Kishtwar. Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Sharma and Kishtwar SSP Naresh Singh flew to Warwan on Saturday morning and are on-site to assess the ground situation. Instructions have been issued to ensure immediate relief, rehabilitation, and restoration of connectivity, and to reach out to the Bakerwals in the upper reaches for their safety, the CM said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Marwah Mohd Ashraf said a cloudburst in Margi village completely damaged 14-15 houses and partially damaged over 100 others, thereby affecting more than 100 families. "While no loss of life has been reported, assessment of other damages is underway and rescue operations continue in the area," he said. A community kitchen has been set up by the government for the affected population and work to restore essential supplies is underway.

