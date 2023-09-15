Breaking News
Updated on: 15 September,2023 03:05 PM IST  |  Srinagar
PTI |

The terrorists killed four security personnel on Wednesday; the security forces have maintained a tight cordon in the area

Jammu and Kashmir: Forces use drones, fire mortar shells as Anantnag operation enters Day 3

Drones have been pressed into service to pinpoint the location of the terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area on a hilly terrain in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said as the operation to flush out the ultras entered the third day on Friday.


The terrorists killed four security personnel on Wednesday.


"The forces fired mortar shells on the terrain where they believe the terrorists are hiding, based on drone surveillance," the officials said.


The security forces have maintained a tight cordon in the area, they added.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Army, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat and a soldier were killed in an encounter with the terrorists at Gadole in the Kokernag area of the south Kashmir district on Wednesday morning.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

