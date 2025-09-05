Jammu and Kashmir minister Sakina Itoo criticised LG Manoj Sinha’s administration for not shifting the Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi holiday to Saturday despite repeated requests. Calling it “playing with people’s emotions,” she said the decision should rest with the elected government. Meanwhile, PM Modi and President Murmu extended Eid greetings.

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi is being celebrated in J-K on Saturday as per the Islamic lunar calendar. However, the holiday on account of the festival is being observed on Friday as per the administration's holiday calendar.

Lashing out at Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's administration, the Jammu and Kashmir Minister Sakina Itoo on Friday slammed the governor for not shifting the holiday to Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi "despite repeated requests," as reported by news agency PTI.

While showing disbelief over the change of public holidays on the occasion of the festival. The minister accused the LG administration of "playing with the emotions of the people".Jammu and Kashmir Minister Sakina Itooas, while slamming the administration, also asserted that they did not shift the holiday to Saturday from Friday.

While posting on social media platform X, the minister asserted that "This is totally unjust that Eid-e-Milad, a sacred occasion for Muslims worldwide, is not observed as a holiday on the correct date in J-K. What does 'subject to the appearance of the moon' mean if it is not followed?"

She further stated that, "Despite repeated requests" from the elected government to shift the holiday, "no action has been taken yet.”

New agency PTI also reported that the Jammu and Kashmir minister also said that, "This is playing with the emotions of the people. Such decisions should be at the helm of the elected government."

PTI also reported that the L-G Manoj Sinha’s administration had, in the past, refused to change the Eid holiday as well.

Apart from all the controversies that have been going on across the country around the Eid holiday, Prime Minister Modi on Friday extended wishes to the people on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

While posting on social media platform X, PM Modi said, "Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May this sacred day bring with it peace and well-being in our society. May the values of compassion, service and justice always guide us. Eid Mubarak!"

Furthermore, President Droupadi Murmu has also extended wishes to the citizens on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi. While posting on X, President Murmu urged the people to move forward with the spirit of brotherhood, drawing inspiration from the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, and work towards the country's development.

While posting on X, President Murmu wrote, “On the sacred occasion of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him)'s birth anniversary, Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all my fellow countrymen, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters. Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) delivered the message of unity and service to humanity."

(With inputs from PTI)