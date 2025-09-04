Jammu and Kashmir continues to face devastating rains, with the Regional Meteorological Centre issuing a red alert for Doda and warnings for several other districts. Rising water levels in Jhelum, Tawi, and Chenab rivers have caused flood-like conditions, forcing authorities to shut schools and urge people to stay indoors.

While the alarming condition in the state continues, the Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a red alert of "heavy rain" for Doda district for the day. The weather agency has also issued a warning in the Rajouri, Reasi, Jammu, Udhampur, Ramban and Kishtwar districts.

It has been weeks since the devastating rainfall has been making the condition in Jammu and Kashmir devastating. The intense spells of rain continue to lash the Bhaderwah region of the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir for the third consecutive day on Thursday as well.

As reported by news agency ANI, the weather agency has also issued an orange alert of heavy rain for Samba, Kathua, Budgam, Shopian, Kulgam, Bandipora, Baramulla, Pulwama and Ganderbal districts. At the same time, yellow alerts have been issued for Anantnag, Srinagar and Kupwara districts for the day.

Due to the continuous rain in Srinagar, the water level in the Jhelum River has been continuously rising following heavy rainfall. Intense spells of rain have also been witnessed in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, with rivers swelling and flash flood-like conditions reported across multiple districts.

News agency ANI also reported that incessant downpours have also led to flood-like conditions, forcing authorities to remain on high alert.

Amid incessant rainfall, the Tawi River is also now in full spate, while in Srinagar, the Jhelum River's water level rose significantly. Whereas the Chenab River has also turned into a dangerous stream as it continues to have continuous showers in the upper regions.

News agency ANI also reported that many houses are inundated with water, as the water from the Chenab River has entered their homes due to the rise in water levels in the Chenab caused by heavy rains.

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday, while highlighting the flood-like situation in Jammu and Kashmir, said that "heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall (>=21 cm) was recorded at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir" till 8.30 on September 3, as reported by news agency ANI.

The IMD has also predicted that "isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Uttarakhand during September 3-9; Haryana and Chandigarh on September 4 and 9; West Uttar Pradesh on September 3; and West Rajasthan on September 5 and 8; and East Rajasthan on September 6, with isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on September 3; East Rajasthan during September 3-5; and West Rajasthan on September 6-7," as cited by news agency ANI.

ADC Bhaderwah Sunil Kumar Bhutyal, while considering the alarming situation, also said that “Schools have been closed in affected areas, while people have been urged to stay indoors and avoid travelling near water bodies,” as cited by news agency ANI.

