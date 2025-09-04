Wong’s visit to India marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Earlier in the day, PM Wong held a meeting with National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong of Singapore called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Both leaders agreed that regular interactions at the highest political levels are a hallmark of the India-Singapore relationship. They expressed confidence that India-Singapore… pic.twitter.com/lzg7BTbLQe

Singapore Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong, who is on a three-day visit to India , met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday, reported news agency ANI.

Singapore Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong, who is on a three-day visit to India, met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday, reported news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong of Singapore called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Both leaders agreed that regular interactions at the highest political levels are a hallmark of the India-Singapore relationship. They expressed confidence that India-Singapore… pic.twitter.com/lzg7BTbLQe — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 4, 2025

Wong’s visit to India marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Earlier in the day, PM Wong held a meeting with National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, reported ANI.

He also had an “extensive and fruitful” discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House on Thursday.

The two leaders jointly inaugurated the JN Port PSA Mumbai Terminal (BMCT) Phase-2 in the presence of officials from both the countries.

Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between India and Singapore during the event.

Wong also had numerous interactions with key Indian leaders, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

After meeting with PM Wong, Pradhan posted on X, "A pleasure to call upon the PM of Singapore, HE Mr. @LawrenceWongST, this afternoon. His visit to India is special, as this year marks the sixtieth year of diplomatic relations between our two great countries."

He further mentioned that both leaders held meaningful discussions on "expanding our bilateral engagements in school education, higher education, vocational education, research, innovation and entrepreneurship."

"We also agreed to work together for building the capacity of teachers, boosting research prowess and capacity, strengthening the skilling ecosystem and facilitating more student exchanges across HEIs of both our countries with a view to providing global perspectives and an enriching environment to students. Appreciate his consistent push to take India-Singapore collaborations to greater heights, particularly in education, skill development, start-ups and frontier research," the post stated.

Wong shared a video on X showcasing key achievements of the day: "Met with PM @narendramodi today. Together, we launched an ambitious Roadmap for the SG-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, charting cooperation in advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, sustainability, and emerging areas such as digitalisation, AI, and space.”

At the invitation of PM Modi, his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong is on an official visit to India from September 2-4. This is his first visit to India in his capacity as Singapore’s Prime Minister, reported ANI.

He is accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation including Cabinet Ministers and senior officials.

(With ANI inputs)