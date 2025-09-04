PM Modi further emphasised that India-Singapore relations go far beyond traditional diplomacy and are anchored in shared values and a shared vision for regional peace and prosperity. Singaporean PM Lawrence Wong is on a three-day official visit to India

PM Narendra Modi with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, on Thursday. PIC/PTI

“We share common concerns regarding terrorism. We believe that fighting against terrorism with unity is the duty of all humanitarian countries. In the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Wong and the Government of Singapore for their sympathy towards the people of India and for their support in our fight against terrorism,” PM Modi said.

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, while addressing a joint press conference with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday, expressed gratitude for support following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, reported news agency ANI.

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, while addressing a joint press conference with his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday, expressed gratitude for support following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, reported news agency ANI.

“We share common concerns regarding terrorism. We believe that fighting against terrorism with unity is the duty of all humanitarian countries. In the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Wong and the Government of Singapore for their sympathy towards the people of India and for their support in our fight against terrorism,” PM Modi said.

He further emphasised that India-Singapore relations go far beyond traditional diplomacy and are anchored in shared values and a shared vision for regional peace and prosperity.

“Our relations go far beyond diplomacy. This is a partnership with purpose, rooted in shared values, guided by mutual interests and driven by a common vision for peace, progress and prosperity,” he added.

PM Wong echoed these sentiments, highlighting the increasing relevance of the India-Singapore partnership in the face of global uncertainty, reported ANI.

“In a world marked by great uncertainty and turbulence, the partnership between India and Singapore becomes even more important because this is a partnership rooted in shared values, mutual respect and a deep reservoir of trust,” Wong said.

Noting the strength of bilateral ties, Wong stated, “We can draw strength from our shared history and the friendship and trust between our peoples and together we can strengthen resilience, seize new opportunities and contribute to stability and growth in our region and beyond.”

“I look forward to working hand in hand with Prime Minister Modi to bring the Singapore-India partnership to even greater heights in the years ahead,” he said.

Counter-terrorism cooperation

The subject of counter-terrorism featured prominently during the press address by the PMs.

Following Operation Sindoor, an All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Kumar Jha had visited Singapore on May 27 as part of India’s outreach to regional partners, briefing interlocutors on India’s new counter-terrorism doctrine. The delegation conveyed that India would respond decisively to any future terror attacks, will not tolerate nuclear blackmail, and would treat both terrorist masterminds and sponsoring states alike. They also requested continued support from Singapore in this regard.

Strategic cooperation across sectors

During Thursday’s press conference, the PMs also marked the announcement and reaffirmation of several new initiatives aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation in key sectors including skill development, advanced manufacturing, civil aviation, maritime infrastructure, and digital connectivity, reported ANI.

Reaffirming Singapore’s support for India’s skilling mission, PM Wong said: “Singapore will continue to support India's skill development journey. We are honoured to accept India's invitation to be a global partner for the National Centre of Excellence in Chennai, which will focus on advanced manufacturing. We will also collaborate with India to set up state-level skill centres to meet industry needs in sectors like aviation, maintenance, repair and overhaul, and semiconductors.”

He also hailed the GIFT City in Gujarat as a rising hub for global financial integration. PM Wong noted that the GIFT Nifty—formerly traded on the Singapore Exchange as the SGX Nifty—has now been relocated to NSE International Exchange (NSE IX) in GIFT City, offering extended trading hours and tax advantages.

“GIFT City in Gujarat has become another new bridge to connect our stock markets,” he said.

On the semiconductor front, PM Wong recalled the Semiconductor Ecosystem Partnership Agreement signed last year, which has given a “new direction to research and development,” and pointed to Singapore’s participation in the Semicon India Conference as a reflection of strong commitment.

“This centre will prepare skilled manpower in the field of advanced manufacturing,” he said, referring again to the Chennai Centre of Excellence.

Industrial and infrastructure partnerships

PM Wong said Singaporean companies are eager to help develop sustainable industrial parks in India to support its manufacturing ambitions. He further highlighted the deeper cooperation in the semiconductor ecosystem, including research and development (R&D), supply chains and logistics, as critical to unlocking growth opportunities, reported ANI.

“We will expand cooperation in manufacturing and industrial development... These efforts will generate new growth opportunities for both our countries,” he said.

Connectivity across air, sea, and digital sectors

The two leaders also focused on connectivity, signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in civil aviation.

“We will strengthen connectivity across the air, sea and digital domains. This morning, we exchanged an MoU on cooperation in training, research and development in civil aviation. This will support the growth of our aviation sectors, facilitate trade and tourism and create more commercial opportunities,” said PM Wong.

On maritime cooperation, PM Wong highlighted the launch of Phase-2 of PSA’s Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal (BMCT) in Navi Mumbai.

“On the maritime side, we just launched phase two of PSA's Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal in Navi Mumbai, which will become India's largest standalone container terminal,” he noted.

The two leaders jointly inaugurated the terminal in the presence of senior officials from both the countries. Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were also signed across sectors during their meeting.

PM Wong, who is on a three-day official visit to India, arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday.

(With ANI inputs)