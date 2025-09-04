While the level at 5 am stood at 207.47 metres, it stood at 207.48 metres at 6 am. According to officials, the water level remained static at 207.47 metres between 2 am and 5 am

According to official data, the level remained steady between 6 am and 7 am at 207.48 metres.

The water level in the Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.47 metres at 9 am, even as floodwater from the raging river continued to inundate nearby areas and relief camps, reported news agency PTI.

Floodwaters reached near Delhi Secretariat, which houses the offices of the chief minister, cabinet ministers and key bureaucrats. The areas in the vicinity of Vasudev Ghat were also flooded. In some low-lying areas like Mayur Vihar Phase I, even relief camps were flooded, reported PTI.

Areas like Monastery Market and Yamuna Bazar continued to remain submerged as residents hoped for the water to recede for the resumption of normalcy.

Floodwater also reached Shri Marghat Wale Hanuman Baba Mandir near Kashmere Gate.

"Every year, when the water level of the Yamuna rises, it bathes the idol of Lord Hanuman. This is holy water. We revere it," said a devotee, reported PTI.

The floodwater inundated the Nigambodh Ghat on Wednesday, halting operations. The Geeta Colony crematorium was also flooded. However, Sanjay Sharma, head of the Geeta Colony crematorium, told PTI-Videos they had not shut down operations.

"In 2023, water had entered the cremation ground, and today again it is filled with water, around 10 feet deep. The damage is extensive as all the wood stored outside has been ruined. We are not receiving any help from the administration," he claimed, reported PTI.

Since some cremation grounds have already been shut, people are coming here from distant places, he added.

"We are somehow managing the last rites, but only the road inside the cremation ground is left usable. Right now, we are carrying out cremations on the road itself, but if the water level rises further, even that may get blocked," he added, reported PTI.

It was a double whammy for Delhiites as waterlogging due to incessant rainfall over the last couple of days, along with flooding due to surging Yamuna, led to traffic snarls.

In Civil Lines near Chandgi Ram Akhada, there was heavy waterlogging.

Locals alleged that whenever it rains, there is inundation, but authorities have not taken steps to improve the situation.

The flood control bulletin issued on Wednesday evening said that the water level of Old Railway Bridge will be 207.48 metres at 8 am and is likely to fall after that.

The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

According to the revenue department, while 8,018 people have been moved to tents, 2,030 have been shifted to 13 permanent shelters.

The government has stressed that there is no need to panic, and it is keeping a round-the-clock vigil on the situation.

(With inputs from PTI)