BJP president JP Nadda praised the latest GST reforms as a “bumper gift” from PM Modi before Durga Puja and Diwali. He said the historic move, reducing slabs to 5 per cent and 18 per cent and cutting taxes on essential items, will boost citizens’ lives and small businesses.

Rajya Sabha MP Nadda, while hailing the new GST reforms, also slammed the opposition parties for finding faults with the measures taken by the GST Council. Nadda further said that the new GST reforms expose the opposition party's double standards, as Rahul Gandhi opposes the decisions which are supported by finance ministers of state governments run by his party, reported PTI.

He also noted that all the decisions of the GST Council have been taken by consensus in view of benefiting the taxpayer and the citizens of India.

Nadda further said that “the Congress-led UPA government could not even implement the Goods and Services Tax because states did not trust it. On the contrary, the Congress at that time robbed poor people and traders through Value Added Tax (VAT) and left ample scope for tax evasion,” as cited by news agency PTI.

Hailing the Prime Minister on the latest GST reforms, he asserted, “The Modi government instead realised the concept of 'one nation, one tax' by rolling out the GST in 2017,” as cited by news agency PTI.

The wide-ranging reforms were earlier announced by the GST Council on Wednesday, doing away with tax slabs of 28 per cent and 12 per cent and keeping only two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent.

BJP President JP Nadda noted that the GST on many essential items has been reduced to zero and reduced substantially on a host of other products.

Moreover, the Prime Minister had also expressed his intentions of GST reforms in his Independence Day speech, and the GST Council has now taken this historic step. PM Modi, while asserting the importance of the latest GST reforms, said, “These reforms will help boost the living standards of citizens and the ease of business for traders and small businesses,” as cited by news agency PTI.

He further added, "Our government's goal is not merely revenue collection but also to boost the living standards of every citizen," Nadda said. “The decision will strengthen the economy and ignite new hopes.”

JP Nadda, who is also the Union Health Minister, while explaining the perks of the new GST reforms, said that “the common man as well as every sector from agriculture to construction and medical will be boosted by these reforms.”

He further added, “The Prime Minister believes in taking big steps to give relief to citizens.” Nadda also praised Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who heads the GST Council, and finance ministers of different states, who are its members, for the decision.

(With inputs from PTI)