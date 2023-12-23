Breaking News
Mumbai: Coolie No. 1 will now be your safety sahayak
Siddhivinayak Darshan: With illegal stalls gone, everyone will queue up
Thane triple murder: With no mobile, tracking killer will be difficult
Mumbai: BMC miffed as height barrier on Irla bridge keeps toppling over
Mumbai: Repair dusty Aarey road or we start begging to raise funds, Shiv Sena UBT leader tells CM
Mumbai: Contract for Versova Dahisar Coastal Road project finalised
Mumbai’s ANC busts interstate drug ring before New Year’s Eve
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > News > India News > Article > Jammu and Kashmir One person dead another injured after mortar shell explodes in Samba district

Jammu and Kashmir: One person dead, another injured after mortar shell explodes in Samba district

Updated on: 23 December,2023 08:09 AM IST  |  Jammu and Kashmir
ANI |

Top

Speaking to ANI, Benam Tosh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Samba said that a man was killed and another was injured after a mortar shell explosion.

Jammu and Kashmir: One person dead, another injured after mortar shell explodes in Samba district

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Jammu and Kashmir: One person dead, another injured after mortar shell explodes in Samba district
x
00:00

A man was killed and another injured after a mortar shell they found in a forest area exploded in Chandli village, Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday, police said.


Speaking to ANI, Benam Tosh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Samba said that a man was killed and another was injured after a mortar shell explosion.


"An unfortunate incident took place in the village of Chandli. A man was killed and another was injured after a mortar shell they found in the forest area exploded. The injured person has been hospitalised, and he is stable now. He has been transferred to GMC Jammu," said Benam Tosh, SSP Samba.


Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news jammu and kashmir india India news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK