J&K political parties express concerns over increase in terror activities in Rajouri, Poonch regions

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have expressed their concerns on the recent increase in terror attacks in border districts of Rajouri and Poonch following the recent Rajouri terror attack.

Security forces, on Friday, launched a massive cordon and search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district's forest area.

According to the PTI report, the parties urged the union government to take immediate action to restore a sense of safety among the people.

On Thursday, nearly three to four terrorists attacked two Army vehicles which resulted in death of five soldiers and injured two others.

J&K Congress vice-president, Ravinder Sharma, stated that the Rajouri terror attack is a grave incident and a challenge to the country. Sharma stated that the rise in terror incidents in the region is causing fear among civilians and demanded swift action from the government to eliminate terrorists.

"We are concerned about the situation in the region. It is a gruesome incident. It is an open challenge to the country by attacking forces. Terrorism has been revived in Rajouri-Poonch but the government is saying there is peace in the region," he added.

Sharma then said, "It is a matter of concern. The people are living in fear. There have been dozens of incidents in the region starting from Dhangri in which 7 civilians, including children, were killed on January 1 this year."

Meanwhile, the regional BJP chief Ravinder Raina, condemning the attack said that those responsible for the attack will be dealt with. He added that Pakistan will not be let to revive terrorism in the region.

"The area has been cordoned and those responsible for it will be eliminated," Raina was quoted as saying in the PTI report.

The report further quotes Shiv Sena's J&K unit chief Manish Sahni as saying, "There is a need to revamp the security and intelligence network. The region should be cleaned of terrorists operating there."

According to the PTI report, Sunil Dimple, President of Jammu Statehood Organisation, urged for a comprehensive operation to counter terrorists and requested an National Investigation Agency probe into the Poonch attack.

Various groups, including Dogra Front Shiv Sena, protested against the surge in terror incidents, demanding increased security measures and operations to eliminate terrorists. "The security should be increased and operations should be launched to clean the area of the terrorists," Ashok Gupta, who led the protest, said.

Security forces initiated a thorough search operation in the forest area of Poonch district, with a visit from an NIA team.

Former chief ministers Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mehbooba Mufti had also strongly condemned Thursday's attack.

With PTI inputs

