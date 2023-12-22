The surge in terrorist incidents in the Rajouri-Poonch belt of Jammu and Kashmir has led the security and defense experts to urge the government for immediate reinforcement of security protocols and intelligence networks along the Line of Control (LoC)

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article Poonch terror attack sparks urgent calls for enhanced security measures and intelligence revamp x 00:00

The surge in militancy related incidents in the Rajouri-Poonch belt of Jammu and Kashmir has led the security and defense experts to urge the government for immediate reinforcement of security protocols and intelligence networks along the Line of Control (LoC).

Fifty-nine people have been killed in the belt this year, including 24 security personnel and 28 militants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Retired Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh, the former head of the XVI corps based in Nagrota, acknowledged the challenging terrain of the Poonch terror attack of Thursday that left four soldiers dead.

He emphasized the need for preparedness for all eventualities and urged a comprehensive analysis of the recurring setbacks in the area. Singh pointed to the existence of an unsettling nexus between smugglers, drug cartels, and individuals within the system, underscoring the urgency to dismantle this alliance.

Expressing concern over recent terror incidents, defense expert Colonel (retired) S. S. Pathania raised questions about the sudden emboldening of terrorists in a region that was relatively peaceful until two years ago.

Pathania stressed the importance of strengthening both Line of Control (LoC) management and the intelligence network to address the evolving security challenges effectively.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences on death of soldiers in Rajouri terrorist attack

Retired Captain Anil Gaur, another security expert, voiced apprehensions about the revival of terrorism by Pakistan in the region. He called for a complete overhaul of the intelligence network, emphasizing that recent incidents indicate gaps in dealing with terrorism that need immediate attention.

Gaur stressed the need to strengthen the intelligence and security setup of the region, citing its difficult terrain and numerous caves as potential hiding spots for terrorists.

The Poonch terror attack, where five soldiers were killed and two injured, has raised questions about the overall security situation in the region.

The attack occurred during a cordon-and-search operation, highlighting the vulnerability of security forces to ambushes in densely forested and challenging terrains like Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz.

The overall situation in the Rajouri-Poonch belt has become increasingly alarming, with a total of 59 people losing their lives in terrorist incidents this year. The surge in attacks is prompting a reevaluation of security measures and a renewed focus on intelligence gathering to thwart potential threats.

Political concerns:

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have also expressed grave concerns over the rising terror incidents in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

Ravinder Sharma, Vice-President of Jammu and Kashmir Congress, labeled the Thursday’s attack as an "open challenge to the country" and questioned the government's assertion of peace in the region.

Sharma highlighted the fear among the people due to the increasing number of security personnel killed in the area and demanded immediate and drastic steps to eliminate terrorists and restore a sense of security.

Ravinder Raina, President of Jammu and Kashmir BJP, condemned the attack, asserting that Pakistan's attempts to revive terrorism in the region will not be tolerated.

He reassured that those responsible for the attack would be eliminated. Shiv Sena's J&K unit president, Manish Sahni, echoed the need to revamp the security and intelligence network, emphasizing the cleansing of the region from operating terrorists.

Civil society organizations, including the Dogra Front Shiv Sena, have also voiced their concerns, calling for a massive operation to counter militants in both the hinterland and along the border region.

The organization demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the Poonch terror attack. The Dogra Front Shiv Sena led a demonstration condemning the rise in terror incidents, emphasizing the need for increased security and targeted operations to eliminate terrorist elements. (With inputs from PTI)