GoC, NIA team visit Ground Zero a day after five army personnel were killed and two others injured in a terrorist attack in J&K’s Poonch district

An Army vehicle after being ambushed by terrorists. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Search ops underway in Poonch a day after ambush x 00:00

Security forces Friday launched a massive cordon and search operation in the forest area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district and a National Investigation Agency team also visited there, a day after five army personnel were killed and two others injured in a terrorist attack. The General officer Commanding (GoC), XVI corps, Lt Gen Sandeep Jain visited Ground Zero and reviewed the situation with top army and police officers, officials said.

“Indian Army and White knight Corps salutes the bravery and supreme sacrifice of four soldiers in Surankote on yesterday while fighting the scourge of terrorism”, White Knight Corps, or XVI corps, wrote on X. An official said aerial monitoring using helicopters is also being conducted and sniffer dogs have been pressed into service to track down the terrorists who ambushed two Army vehicles in the area Thursday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT



Army personnel stand guard near the site. Pic/PTI

“A massive cordon and search operation has begun this morning after a night cordon in area,” an officer told PTI. The operation was still going on. He said that additional troops have been inducted into area to track down the terrorists involved in the firing. On Thursday, around 3.45 pm, the two army vehicles carrying personnel to the site of a cordon-and-search operation came under attack at a blind curve at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz under the jurisdiction of the Surankote police station. The officer quoted above said the Dhera Ki Gali (DKG) Road has been closed for traffic. Top officials of army and police are monitoring in the situation at the ground.

Concern over rise in terror attacks

Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday expressed concern over the recent rise in terror incidents in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch and demanded immediate steps from the government to revive a sense of security among the people. They condemned the terrorist attack in Poonch district on Thursday where heavily-armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles, killing five soldiers and injuring two others.

Referring to the terror attack, Ravinder Sharma, vice-president of J-K Congress, said, “We are concerned about the situation in the region. It is a gruesome incident. It is an open challenge to the country by attacking forces.” “Terrorism has been revived in Rajouri-Poonch but the government is saying there is peace in the region,” he added. Sharma said over three dozen security personnel have been martyred in this region which has resulted in fear among the people.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever