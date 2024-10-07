Jammu and Kashmir: Suspected explosive material found in Rajouri

Security forces have cordoned off the area, and a bomb disposal squad has been deployed to examine and safely neutralise the suspected device, officials said

The security forces found suspected explosive material in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Monday, officials said.

The material was recovered during a routine area domination patrol along a link road in Saranoo village, they said.

The suspicious material appears to be explosive, and initial assessments suggest it may be an improvised explosive device (IED), the officials said.

