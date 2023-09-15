Jammu and Kashmir: Terror module unearthed in Baramulla; two LeT militant associates arrested

The two terrorist associates of LeT outfit have been arrested in Uri area of Baramulla, in north Kashmir

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module has been unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, with the arrest of two militant associates and recovery of arms and ammunition from them, police said on Friday.

He said incriminating material, including two pistols and five hand grenades, have been recovered from their possession.

A case under UA (P) & Arms Act has been registered and further investigation is going on, the police official said.

