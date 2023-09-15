Breaking News
Jammu and Kashmir: Terror module unearthed in Baramulla; two LeT militant associates arrested

Updated on: 15 September,2023 03:45 PM IST  |  Srinagar
PTI |

The two terrorist associates of LeT outfit have been arrested in Uri area of Baramulla, in north Kashmir

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module has been unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, with the arrest of two militant associates and recovery of arms and ammunition from them, police said on Friday.


The two terrorist associates of LeT outfit have been arrested in Uri area of Baramulla, in north Kashmir, a police official said.


He said incriminating material, including two pistols and five hand grenades, have been recovered from their possession.


A case under UA (P) & Arms Act has been registered and further investigation is going on, the police official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

jammu and kashmir srinagar lashkar-e-taiba india India news national news

