Residents in Ganderbal district, who live on either side of the 6.5-kilometre Z-Morh tunnel on the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway, are confident that the mega-infrastructure project will strengthen the local economy and help eliminate unemployment in the area, PTI reported.

"It is a good thing that the Z-Morh tunnel will open soon, immensely benefitting the locals. Sonamarg is breathtaking in winter, but the road closure, prevented visitors. We are grateful to the government for this tunnel," said Mohammad Yousuf Shera, a local shopkeeper.

Shera believes the year-round connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg will increase the destination's global appeal. "Sonamarg will now be famous not only in the country but around the world. I think foreigners will like this place," he said, PTI cited.

Shera emphasised the tunnel's strategic importance, claiming it will also serve the armed forces.

"There should be facilities for the soldiers who to defend the country at the borders. The tunnel would facilitate the soldiers in terms of better connectivity," he added.

The Z-Morh tunnel has shortened travel time between Srinagar and Sonamarg, allowing vehicles to travel at speeds of up to 70 km/h instead of the previous 30 km/h on the curving roadways. The tunnel has the capacity to handle 1000 vehicles per hour, PTI reported.

The project will be inaugurated by PM Modi on Monday, his first visit to the union territory since the assembly polls.

As per PTI, Shabir Ahmad, a local, said the tunnel provides year-round access to Sonamarg.

"We are happy that now tourists can come to Sonamarg throughout the year. Earlier the region remained cut off for four months due to snow. Now, not just Sonamarg but areas like Drass and Kargil will remain connected," he said.

"People in this area are poor but this tunnel will provide year-round livelihood opportunities now," he added.

Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh, a tourist guide, echoed the view, stating that the tunnel's inauguration will assist alleviate the area's unemployment problem.

He stated that he has been working as a tourist guide here for some years. However, the tourist season was limited to six months due to snowfall-related road closures.

Sheikh stated that the tunnel will attract tourists all year, giving improved facilities and increased economic opportunities for communities, PTI cited.

A group of Nagpur visitors who managed to visit Gagangir on Saturday praised the project, calling it a remarkable initiative.

"We are amazed to see that such a beautiful place is in India itself. We have been able to reach here because of this tunnel, otherwise we would have missed this beautiful view," they said.

"A lot of people are already visiting Kashmir but we will recommend all our friends and family to visit this place at least once," they added.

Construction of the Z-Morh tunnel began in May 2015. It took nearly a decade to complete the work because Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), the primary concessionaire for the project, discontinued working in 2018 owing to financial difficulties, PTI reported.

The project was reannounced in 2019 and awarded to APCO Infratech in January 2020 after it emerged as the low bidder.

In October 2012, C P Joshi, then Minister for Surface Transport during the UPA II government, laid the groundwork for the Rs 2,716.90 crore project in the presence of his cabinet colleague Farooq Abdullah, then Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, PTI reported.

The tunnel was originally scheduled to be completed by 2016-2017.

(With PTI inputs)