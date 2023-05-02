Jammu: Explosion at petrol pump after short circuit in underground power board

It is suspected that the short circuit happened after rainwater leaked into the underground power board

An explosion took place at a petrol pump in the Narwal area here on Monday after a short circuit in its underground power board, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

It is suspected that the short circuit happened after rainwater leaked into the underground power board, the officials said.

The blast, which took place around 10:50 am, damaged a portion of the floor of the petrol pump and a nearby structure housing the front office of a bank, they said.

Sub Divisional Police Officer, Jammu East, Zaheer Abbas Jafri said according to preliminary investigation, the explosion was caused by a short circuit.

"The owner of the petrol pump told us that the blast was caused by a short circuit. We have also seen that electric wiring has been damaged," he said, ruling out any foul play.

Jafri said experts have been called for inspecting the site.

The petrol pump's employees said there were no customers at the pump when the incident happened.

