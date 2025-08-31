The Vaishno Devi yatra has been suspended for six consecutive days following heavy rains and a massive landslide in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district. The disaster near Adhkuwari claimed more than 30 lives and injured 20 people. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered a three-member committee to investigate the causes, assess rescue measures.

Deserted premises of the entry gate for the Vaishno Devi Temple after the ‘yatra’ was temporarily suspended. Pic/PTI

Jammu and Kashmir have been receiving intense spells of rain for the last few days. Along with extremely heavy rain showers, the state has been experiencing landslides and cloudbursts, which have made the situation even worse. Raesi district is one of the worst-hit areas in the state. While the condition in the states does not look to ease out anytime soon, the Shree Mata Vaishno Devi yatra remains suspended for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday.

As reported by news agency ANI, a devastating landslide occurred near the Vaishno Devi temple in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The devastating landslide claimed more than 30 lives and left 20 people injured.

The disaster struck on Tuesday afternoon in Katra at around 3 pm. Heavy rains triggered a massive landslide near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkuwari, about halfway along the 12-kilometre trek from Katra to the shrine.

News agency ANI also reported that the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi yatra was suspended due to a landslide and heavy rainfall on Wednesday, August 27. Moreover, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has also ordered the constitution of a high-level three-member committee to investigate the causes of the landslide.

The three-member committee constituted by Manoj Sinha will be spearheaded by Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Jal Shakti, Jammu and Kashmir. Moreover, the committee will also involve the Divisional Commissioner and the Inspector General of Police, Jammu.

The official order released by Manoj Sinha highlighted that “The committee has been tasked with conducting a detailed investigation and submitting its report within two weeks to LG Sinha, who is also the chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB),” as cited by news agency ANI.

It further added that, “The Committee shall examine in detail the causes and reasons behind the incident and point out any lapses, assess responses in the form of rescue and relief measures undertaken, and suggest appropriate SOPs and measures for preventing recurrence of such incidents in the future.”

An official, while addressing the concerning situation at Vaishno Devi Mandir, said that “The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) expresses profound grief over the tragic loss of pilgrims' lives in the natural disaster on August 26,” as cited by news agency ANI. The official statement also clarified the factual details to counter misleading media reports.

