Severe rainfall and flash floods have caused massive destruction across Jammu and Kashmir. In Doda, houses were damaged, forcing residents to safer places. A devastating landslide near the Vaishno Devi temple in Reasi claimed 34 lives and injured 20 pilgrims. The Shrine Board is repatriating victims’ bodies as treatment continues for the injured.

The Neel Ganga river flows above the danger mark near ancient Gupt Ganga temple following heavy rains, at Bhaderwah, in Doda. (Pic/PTI)

Amid extremely heavy rainfall and flash floods, the lives of residents in the Doda district have been severely disrupted. After severe weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir, the residents of Doda have been moved to safer locations.

Ganesh Kumar, a resident of Doda district, said that his entire house had been damaged after debris fell down, and now he has no roof over his head.

Ganesh, while talking to the media about his situation, asserted that "a loud sound was heard at around 2:30-3 AM. After a while, a lot of debris came down, and everything in our house was damaged. We somehow saved our lives. My entire house is damaged. We are staying at someone else's house now..." as cited by news agency ANI.

Along with Doda, other parts of Jammu Kashmir, including the Katra and Vaishnodevi regions, have been struck by landslides. As reported by news agency ANI, a devastating landslide occurred near the Vaishno Devi temple in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

The landslide was so devastating that it washed away various camps and also claimed more than 30 lives and left 20 pilgrims injured. The disaster struck on Tuesday afternoon, around 3 pm, when heavy rains triggered a massive landslide near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkuwari, which is about halfway along the 12-kilometre trek from Katra to the Vaishnodevi shrine.

Considering the alarming and extremely sensitive situation in the region, the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has taken the responsibility of repatriating bodies of the landslide victims to their native places.

Addressing the media about the situation, the BJP MLA Baldev Raj Sharma has informed that 34 people lost their lives in the Vaishno Devi landslide, adding that the injured in the incident are getting good treatment and are hopeful to recover.

The BJP MLA Sharma also added that, "People injured in the landslide near Vaishno Devi temple are getting good treatment...34 people have lost their lives in this incident," as cited by news agency ANI.

Sharma further stated that the injured are receiving the best treatment at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital.

Addressing in detail the whereabouts of the injured and their treatment, he highlighted, "People injured in the landslide near Vaishno Devi temple are getting good treatment... 14 people are undergoing treatment at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital... More than 30 people have lost their lives, and the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has taken the responsibility of sending the bodies to their native places," as cited by news agency ANI.

