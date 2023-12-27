Jammu: Magisterial probe ordered after man dies in police custody

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have ordered a magisterial probe after a man died in police custody

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have ordered a magisterial probe after a man died in police custody. The man was detained by police on the basis of a court warrant in Jammu district, newswire PTI reported.

While the relatives of the man raised questions on the circumstances surrounding his death, police denied any foul play.

There is misinformation floating on social media platforms regarding the death of a person in police custody in Police Post Jorian in Jammu, a police spokesman said.

Sunil Kumar alias Sonu of Garhi-Bishnah in Jourian was brought to Jourian police post in compliance with a warrant issued by Additional District Judge Jammu and was to be produced in the court last Friday.

Sources said the case was related to a money dispute.

He was shifted to a community health centre (CHC) at Jourian as he was not responding, where doctors declared him dead, the spokesperson said, adding a magisterial inquiry has been ordered by Deputy Commissioner Jammu.

The post-mortem was conducted by a board of doctors in GMC Jammu in the presence of the magistrate and videography has also been done, the spokesperson said.

Sources said the entire premises including the lockup of police post Jourian, are under CCTV surveillance.

Pertinently, three civilians died while in army custody on December 22 leading to widespread anger.

According to the families, the three men – Mohammad Showkat, 22, Safeer Hussain, 45, and Shabir Ahmad, 32 – were detained by the army at the hilly Topa Pir village in Poonch district on Friday morning, a day after suspected rebels ambushed military vehicles and killed four army soldiers near the village.

The army has ordered an investigation into the deaths.

A purported video showing troops beating and torturing civilians has gone viral. The authenticity of the video has not been established even as families allege that dead were among the people being tortured in the military station.

Around a dozen injured villagers have been shifted to a hospital. The families and political parties have alleged custodial torture. (With inputs from agencies)