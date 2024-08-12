For the women in the state, we have brought a new Ladli Behna Yojana. The women of the state have confidence in NCP, Ajit Pawar said

Ajit Pawar. File Pic/X

Listen to this article Education of women from EWS, Backward Classes will be fully sponsored by state, says Ajit Pawar during Jan Sanman Yatra x 00:00

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Monday addressed a Jan Sanman Yatra in Dhule district and said that the education of women from EWS and Backward Classes will be fully sponsored by state.

According to the ANI, while apeaking at the NCP Jan Sanman Yatra, Ajit Pawar said, "For the women in the state, we have brought a new Ladli Behna Yojana. The women of the state have confidence in NCP....In November, elections will be held, and a new government will formed in December. We have to continue this scheme ahead also. So I request you all to support Mahayuti and its respective MLA candidates. We have decided that the college education of women from EWS and Backward Classes will be fully sponsored from this academic year."

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Speaking at NCP Jan Sanman Yatra in Dhule, NCP leader & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar says, "...For the women in the state, we have brought a new Ladli Behna Yojana. The women of the state have confidence in NCP....In November, elections will be held, and a new… pic.twitter.com/JW5r6NCPNd — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2024

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP had last announced the 'Jan Sanman Yatra' that began on July 28. The yatra, led by the party's state unit chief Sunil Tatkare, was scheduled to visit every district in the state. The aim of this initiative is to connect with people and address their issues while showcasing the party’s efforts to disseminate government schemes and strengthen its organisational structure, said an official release.

The yatra was announced at a joint press conference held in Mumbai in July by MLA Shivajirao Garje and State Spokesperson Anand Paranjape.

The yatra comes against the backdrop of controversies around the ‘CM Ladki Bahini Yojana’ that the Mahayuti government had recently announced in their state budget. Under the scheme, women in the 21-65 years age group with a family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh will be given Rs 1,500 per month. While announcing the scheme in the budget, Pawar had said the scheme will entail an annual expenditure of Rs 46,000 crore.

Ajit Pawar also reacted to the Waqf bill, he said, "Central government has brought a new bill (Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024). This bill has been sent to JPC comprising of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs. NCP has decided that if you have any concerns regarding this bill, then we will listen to your concerns..We will not let any injustice happen to minorities. I appeal to you all to not believe in any rumours. We will not let injustice happen to anyone."

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Speaking at NCP Jan Sanman Yatra in Dhule, NCP leader & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar says," Central government has brought a new bill (Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024)...This bill has been sent to JPC comprising of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs...NCP has decided… pic.twitter.com/ziJRoktNjT — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2024

(with ANI inputs)