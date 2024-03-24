The Maratha quota activist claimed that the community holds sway over 17-18 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra

Manoj Jarange/ File Photo

Listen to this article Jarange asks Maratha community to select candidates for Lok Sabha polls before March 30 x 00:00

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday appealed to the Maratha community to choose candidates for contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as independents before March 30. The Maratha quota activist claimed that the community holds sway over 17-18 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra.

As per PTI report, the Maratha activist Jarange said that with their influence, they can garner the support of not only Muslims and Dalit communities but also wider section of the society. He said this while addressing a meeting of the Maratha community members, who had come from across the state, at his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the Lok Sabha 2024 elections, the voting for the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra are slated in five phases-- April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The results will be declared on June 4.

Jarange said that the Maratha community should choose candidates, irrespective of caste and religion and those not belonging to any political party, before March 30, adding that he himself does not know politics and is not interested in it. A decision on fielding them as independents will be taken subsequently, Jarange said, added PTI report.

Over his demand on reservation for Marathas, Jarange said the issue of implementation of the draft notification on 'sage soyre' (blood relatives of Kunbi Marathas) primarily lies with the state government rather than the Centre. He suggested that the Maratha community should field candidates in the assembly polls to press for the reservation demand.

But the community members demanded during the meeting that the issue be raised during the Lok Sabha polls. Jarange then agreed that candidates should be fielded as independents in the Lok Sabha elections, reported PTI.

Jarange also said that the Maratha community holds affection for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, but despite their trust in him, the draft notification has not been implemented. The draft notification was issued in January for issuing certificates to eligible Kunbi (OBC) Marathas.

However, he expressed dissatisfaction over the state government's handling of the Maratha quote issue and accused Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of employing tactics to stifle the reservation movement. He also condemned the registration of cases against protesters seeking Maratha reservation.

(With PTI inputs)