Jharkhand: 10 convicted for lynching man on suspicion of theft

Updated on: 28 June,2023 08:32 AM IST  |  Jharkhand
One of the accused, Kushal Mahali, had died during the course of trial, he said, adding two were acquitted for lack of evidence

Jharkhand: 10 convicted for lynching man on suspicion of theft

Jharkhand: 10 convicted for lynching man on suspicion of theft
A local court in Seraikela-Kharswan district of Jharkhand on Tuesday convicted 10 people in the 2019 Tabrez Ansari lynching case. The quantum of punishment will be announced on July 5, public prosecutor Ashok Kumar Rai said. One of the accused, Kushal Mahali, had died during the course of trial, he said, adding two were acquitted for lack of evidence.


Ansari, who was beaten up with rods over alleged theft, was lynched in Dhatkidih village under Seraikela police station on June 17, 2019. Ansari, who worked as a labourer and welder in Pune, had come home to celebrate Eid when he was killed over suspicion of trying to steal a motorcycle.


