Breaking News
INS Vikrant case: Clean chit for BJP leader Kirit Somaiya
Mumbai: Central Railway sees decline in chain pulling cases
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality deteriorates, city struggles to breathe
Mumbai: Man books haircut at home, loses jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh
Mumbai: Wadala police arrest two for death threats against influencer, son
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 CM Hemant Sorens election proposer Mandal Murmu joins BJP

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: CM Hemant Soren's election proposer Mandal Murmu joins BJP

Updated on: 04 November,2024 10:34 AM IST  |  Ranchi
PTI |

Top

Mandal Murmu, one of the proposers of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s nomination from Barhait assembly constituency, joined the BJP, party leaders said on Monday.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: CM Hemant Soren's election proposer Mandal Murmu joins BJP

Mandal Murmu joined BJP on Monday/ Screengrab

Listen to this article
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: CM Hemant Soren's election proposer Mandal Murmu joins BJP
x
00:00

Mandal Murmu, one of the proposers of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s nomination from Barhait assembly constituency, joined the BJP, party leaders said on Monday.


Murmu, a descendant of Sido-Kanu, who led the Santhal revolt in 1855, joined the party in Deoghar on Sunday in the presence of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.


"Mandal Murmu ji, descendant of Sidhu-Kanhu and proposer of Hemant Soren, became a member of the BJP family," Sarma posted on X.


He added, "Due to the wrong policies of the present Jharkhand government, the culture of the tribal society is in danger, hence every section of society is joining the BJP today." The saffron party has fielded Gamliyel Hembrom against Soren in Barhait. Soren, the sitting MLA of Barhait (ST) constituency in Sahibganj district, won the seat in the 2019 assembly elections by a margin of 25,740 votes over his nearest rival, Simon Malto of the BJP.

The assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with counting taking place on November 23.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jharkhand Jharkhand assembly elections Hemant Soren ranchi India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK