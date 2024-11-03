Breaking News
Gopal Shetty meets BJP leaders, says 'will never leave the party'
Two injured after fire breaks out at 31-storey residential building in Goregaon
Uddhav Thackeray to start campaign on Nov 5 from Konkan and Vidarbha
Jayant Patil claims BJP used irrigation 'scam' to blackmail Ajit Pawar
Under established procedures action will be taken: MEA on Anmol Bishnoi case
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Uniform Civil Code wont be allowed in state says CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Uniform Civil Code won't be allowed in state, says CM Hemant Soren

Updated on: 03 November,2024 06:36 PM IST  |  Ranchi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The CM's reaction came following Amit Shah's remarks while releasing the BJP's manifesto for the Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024. The Union Home Minister said if his party comes to power, it will introduce UCC in the state, but tribals will be kept out of its ambit

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Uniform Civil Code won't be allowed in state, says CM Hemant Soren

Pic/X

Listen to this article
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Uniform Civil Code won't be allowed in state, says CM Hemant Soren
x
00:00

Shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Sunday that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) would be implemented in Jharkhand, Chief Minister (CM) Hemant Soren hit back saying that neither UCC nor the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would be allowed in the state. According to news agency PTI, Soren emphasised that Jharkhand would adhere only to the Chotanagpur Tenancy (CNT) and Santhal Pargana Tenancy (SPT) Acts to safeguard tribal culture, land, and rights.


"Neither the UCC nor the NRC will be implemented here. Jharkhand will rely solely on the Chotanagpur Tenancy and Santhal Pargana Tenancy Acts. These people (the BJP) are spewing venom and do not care about tribals, natives, Dalits, or backward communities," Soren stated at a rally in Garhwa.


According to PTI, Soren's remarks came in response to Shah's comments, made while releasing the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024, in which the Home Minister asserted, "Our government will introduce UCC in Jharkhand, but tribals will be kept out of its ambit. Hemant Soren and the JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) government are making false propaganda that UCC will impact tribal rights, culture, and relevant legislation, which is totally baseless." Shah maintained that while UCC would be implemented, measures would be taken to protect tribal rights.


Soren also launched a scathing attack of Shah's claim that the JMM-led coalition was fueling Naxalism, and said that the Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 being held in two phases was testimony that Naxalism had been curbed, unlike in the past when polls were conducted in five phases. He also likened BJP to a "drying tree" and vowed to uproot it, alleging that the party aimed to displace local residents for mineral wealth. Soren further accused BJP of undermining his government, highlighting that the Centre had yet to clear Rs 1.36 lakh crore in coal dues owed to the state by coal companies.

Questioning the Centre's approach to Bangladeshi infiltration, Soren asked why former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh was allowed to enter India while the government expressed security concerns. "What internal agreements permit this? The responsibility for border security lies with the Government of India," he asserted.

According to PTI, Soren defended his government's welfare initiatives, particularly the Mainya Samman Yojana, which he claimed is designed to support all the communities, regardless of religion. "In the coming five years, we will work to send Rs 1 lakh to every woman," he promised.

Jharkhand polls on November 13, 20

He alleged that the Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 was called prematurely owing to the BJP's fear. "These people did not let our tenure complete; one month was left. They announced the elections a month earlier," said CM Soren.

Elections for the 81-member assembly will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with votes to be counted on November 23.

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jharkhand Jharkhand assembly elections amit shah national news Hemant Soren India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK