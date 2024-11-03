Union Home Minister Amit Shah released BJP’s manifesto for Jharkhand, pledging to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) while protecting tribal heritage, tackling infiltration, and focusing on women’s welfare. Other promises include new job opportunities and affordable LPG cylinders for families.

File Pic

Listen to this article Amit Shah releases BJP’s Jharkhand manifesto with UCC, promises women’s welfare and land reforms x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





UCC to be implemented with tribal exclusion Monthly aid and affordable LPG for women Major job creation and anti-corruption promises

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched the BJP's election manifesto for Jharkhand, titled the Sankalp Patra, and announced the party’s commitment to implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state while respecting the identity and heritage of the tribal communities. Shah also vowed to tackle issues of infiltration and return tribal lands occupied by encroachers from Bangladesh.



Presenting the BJP’s 25 pledges to mark 25 years of Jharkhand's formation, Shah addressed Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, stating, "Hemant Babu, a Uniform Civil Code will certainly be implemented in Jharkhand, but the identity and heritage of the tribal communities will be fully preserved." He assured that the tribal community would be kept outside the scope of the UCC, reflecting the party’s intention to respect Jharkhand's unique social fabric.



In a strong statement on illegal immigration, Shah said, "The BJP government is being formed in Jharkhand, and we will drive out these infiltrators. We will bring the law and return the land taken away from women. Hemant Soren, you have failed to provide security to the women of Jharkhand."



Further expanding on BJP’s promises to uplift women, Shah introduced the ‘Gogo Didi Scheme,’ through which each woman in the state would receive Rs 2,100 per month if the BJP returns to power. He also pledged free LPG cylinders on Diwali and Rakshabandhan, with additional cylinders available at Rs 500.



To address the issue of youth unemployment, Shah highlighted the party’s commitment to creating 500,000 employment opportunities for Jharkhand's youth, including both government and self-employment roles. The manifesto promises 287,000 new government positions, along with 500,000 self-employment opportunities. Shah further assured that the recruitment process would begin in the first cabinet meeting if BJP forms the government, with an aim to fill 150,000 positions by November 2025. A monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 would also be provided to young job-seekers for two years to support their career development.



The BJP also promised to tackle the issue of “paper leak mafia” with harsh measures, vowing to take strict action to eliminate corruption from the recruitment process and ensure transparency in hiring for government positions.



Additionally, under the Laxmi Johar Yojana, BJP pledged to provide gas cylinders at Rs 500, with two free cylinders each year for 21 lakh families. The manifesto also committed to providing every household with its own concrete home and a tap water connection.



This promise to implement the Uniform Civil Code also echoes the BJP's 2024 general election manifesto, reinforcing its commitment to introducing uniform personal laws across the country. According to ANI, the UCC Bill proposes uniform regulations covering personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and property rights, applying equally to all citizens regardless of religion, gender, or sexual orientation.



The BJP's Sankalp Patra also pledged to secure a fair, corruption-free governance structure to ensure Jharkhand’s development and security. Jharkhand's upcoming Assembly elections, covering 81 seats, will take place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

(With inputs from ANI)