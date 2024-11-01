In a recent price adjustment, commercial LPG cylinder rates have increased by Rs 62, impacting hotels, restaurants, and other businesses, while domestic cylinder rates remain unaffected, providing relief to households.

19 kg commercial LPG cylinders increased by Rs 62 Domestic cylinder prices stay steady Price hike affects restaurants, hotels, and small businesses

In a notable price revision following the Diwali festivities, oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India have announced an increase in the cost of commercial LPG cylinders across the nation. The widely used 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has seen a hike of Rs 62, taking its price in Delhi to Rs 1,802 from the previous rate of Rs 1,740.

This change also affects smaller cylinders, with a Rs 15 increase in the cost of 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders. However, in a move likely to be welcomed by domestic consumers, the prices of the commonly used 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders remain unchanged, bringing relief to households reliant on LPG for cooking needs.

According to ANI, the revised rates are now effective immediately and are expected to impact a wide range of commercial establishments and small businesses that rely on LPG. Restaurants, hotels, and other establishments that use LPG for cooking and operational purposes may now face increased operational costs, potentially influencing the pricing for end consumers across various industries.

This recent revision follows an upward trend observed in fuel prices due to fluctuating global market conditions. Such changes are increasingly seen as reflective of the broader volatility in international markets affecting oil and gas prices. On October 1, the OMCs had raised the price of the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 48.50, marking yet another significant impact on businesses and establishments. Alongside this increase, 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders were raised by Rs 12.

Despite this increase in commercial LPG prices, domestic LPG prices have remained stable, which will be a relief to households across India. As domestic LPG is subsidised, adjustments to these prices are typically monitored closely to avoid undue financial stress on families who rely on this essential commodity.

This revision will have implications for sectors reliant on commercial LPG, such as the hospitality and food industries, and could lead to a rise in overall operating costs. For small businesses and eateries that depend on these cylinders for their daily activities, this increase may result in adjustments to their pricing models, indirectly impacting consumers.

Overall, the change in LPG cylinder prices reflects the current trend of fuel price fluctuations driven by global markets, a factor that continues to shape domestic pricing strategies. For the time being, households using domestic LPG cylinders are unaffected, but commercial establishments may feel the pressure as they adjust to the increased rates.

(With inputs from ANI)