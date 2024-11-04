Ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges BJP workers to intensify efforts, promising direct financial support to women if elected. He criticises the current JMM-Congress government, claiming they have failed the state.

Chouhan announces Rs 2,100 monthly support for women if BJP wins. He claims the current government has ruined Jharkhand. Assembly elections to be held in two phases on November 13 and 20.

With the Jharkhand assembly elections approaching, Union Minister and BJP’s election in-charge for the state, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, urged all party workers and candidates to intensify their efforts for the upcoming elections. He emphasised that this election is crucial for the future of Jharkhand, stating, "This is an election to save Jharkhand."

Chouhan called upon BJP workers, candidates, and district presidents to unite and work diligently for the party's success. "We must protect 'roti, beti, maati' [bread, daughters, and the land] and lead Jharkhand down the path of development. We also need to fulfil all the promises made in our election manifesto," he explained to reporters.

Earlier in his campaign, Chouhan announced a significant financial initiative if the BJP is elected to power. He stated that the party would deposit Rs 2,100 into the bank accounts of women on the 11th of each month, providing financial support directly to households. "The people's support is with the BJP. A wave of change is sweeping the state, and the JMM-Congress alliance will be blown away like a dry leaf," Chouhan asserted.

Campaigning for BJP candidate Koche Munda in the Torpa constituency of Khunti district, Chouhan described the BJP's service to the people as akin to worship. He expressed dissatisfaction with the current government led by the JMM, Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal, saying, "People cannot be happy under their rule. In five years, they have ruined and destroyed the state. No work is done in government offices without giving and taking money."

Chouhan further claimed that Chief Minister Hemant Soren has amassed wealth during his tenure, stating, "Hemant Soren is a magician. In five years, his age has increased by seven years, and his property has also increased a thousand times."

The Jharkhand Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases on November 13 and 20, with the vote counting scheduled for November 23. A total of 2.6 crore voters are eligible to participate, including 1.31 crore male voters, 1.29 crore female voters, as well as 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 66.84 lakh young voters, according to ANI.