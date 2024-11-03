During a rally in Ranchi, Amit Shah stated that Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, not the BJP, is responsible for accounting for the state’s Rs 1.36 lakh crore coal dues. Shah accused Soren’s government of failing on key issues like employment, safety, and infiltration.

Amit Shah says Hemant Soren must account for Jharkhand’s coal dues. BJP plans to address issues like infiltration and job corruption. Shah accuses Soren’s government of corruption and appeasement.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during the BJP’s manifesto release event in Ranchi, saying that it is Soren, not the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who must answer for the state’s coal dues. The statement came in response to Soren’s call for the central government to clear Rs 1.36 lakh crore owed to the state from coal dues.



According to ANI, Shah addressed the gathering, stating, “Hemant Soren is asking Prime Minister Modi to account for Rs 1.36 lakh crore. Hemant Babu, I have brought the figures with me. Between 2004 and 2014, under the UPA government, only Rs 84,000 crore were allocated to Jharkhand. Under PM Modi, between 2014 and 2024, Jharkhand has received Rs 3.08 lakh crore. The accountability lies with Mr. Soren, not the BJP.”



Shah also addressed the issue of infiltration, vowing to remove those from Jharkhand who have entered illegally. “You, Hemant Soren, have given shelter to infiltrators. You view them as a vote bank. As a result, the tribal population in Jharkhand is decreasing, and the demography is changing. When the BJP forms the government in Jharkhand, we will ensure these infiltrators are removed. We will return land that was taken away from women and ensure their safety,” he stated.



The Union Home Minister also voiced concerns over women’s safety in the state. He said that Soren’s government has failed to protect Jharkhand’s women, adding that the BJP would introduce strict measures to safeguard women and promote social welfare. Referring to Assam, Shah claimed that infiltration had significantly reduced there since the BJP came to power, and he promised the same level of protection in Jharkhand, vowing to safeguard the state’s “roti, beti, and maati” (bread, daughters, and soil).



Shah criticised the state’s handling of youth employment, recalling Soren’s promise to provide five lakh jobs annually. He challenged the Chief Minister to provide an account, asking for just a list of five lakh employed youth. “The youth are angry with Soren’s administration, which has seen repeated paper leaks and job-related corruption. Under BJP rule, we will ensure the paper-leak mafia is held accountable and put an end to this issue,” he assured, adding that a BJP government would bring fairness and opportunity back to the state’s job recruitment process.



As per ANI, Shah took the opportunity to remind people of the BJP’s role in Jharkhand’s creation, crediting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for forming the state and PM Modi for driving its development. “Jharkhand was created under the leadership of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, and its development accelerated under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But the last five years under Soren have stalled these initiatives,” he noted.



The Home Minister also accused the current Jharkhand administration of practising appeasement politics. Shah mentioned recent incidents where, as he stated, “Hindu Jharkhand Chodo” (Hindus leave Jharkhand) slogans were raised, and religious celebrations were allegedly disrupted. “This government has crossed all boundaries in appeasement. Incidents in places like Lohardaga and Jamshedpur, where temples were damaged, and stones thrown during processions, are concerning. The BJP will restore law and order, ensuring those responsible are held accountable,” he said.



Concluding his address, Shah labelled the Soren government as one of the “most corrupt” in the nation, citing alleged misuse of funds intended for the state’s poor and stating that BJP governance would ensure funds are properly utilised for public welfare.



Chief Minister Soren had earlier requested both the Prime Minister and Shah to clear the pending coal dues, emphasising the importance of these funds for Jharkhand’s development. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Soren said, “Today, the Home Minister, tomorrow the Prime Minister is coming to Jharkhand. I once again request him with folded hands to return the outstanding amount of Rs 1.36 lakh crore owed to us Jharkhandis. This amount is essential for the development of Jharkhand.” He further appealed to BJP MPs to assist in securing these dues for the state.



The Jharkhand Assembly elections, scheduled for November 13 and November 20, with counting on November 23, will decide the state’s future leadership. In the last election, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won 30 seats, BJP 25, and Congress 16. The upcoming election is expected to see a closely watched contest between these parties, with coal dues and governance likely to be significant points of debate.

(With inputs from ANI)