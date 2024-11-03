The Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 will be held in two phases: November 13 and 20. A total of 2.6 crore voters are eligible to cast the ballot. Of these, 11.84 lakh are first-time voters

Ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Sunday that a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government would deposit Rs 2,100 monthly into women's bank accounts on the 11th of each month if they are voted into power.

"The people's support is with the BJP. A wave of change is sweeping the state, and the JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha)-Congress alliance will be blown away like a dry leaf. Under the BJP government, Rs 2,100 will be deposited monthly in women's bank accounts on the 11th of each month," Chouhan stated.

According to news agency ANI, Chouhan was campaigning for BJP candidate Koche Munda in the Torpa constituency of Khunti district. The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) said that serving people is a form of worship for BJP.

"People cannot be happy under the rule of the JMM, Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). In five years, they have ruined and destroyed the state. No work gets done in government offices without the exchange of money. Hemant Soren is like a magician. In five years, his age has increased by seven years, and his wealth has multiplied a thousand times," said Chouhan.

He also criticised Hemant Soren, claiming that the Jharkhand CM had promised five lakh government jobs but failed to deliver.

"There have been no jobs in the past four years and 10 months. Two months ago, Hemant Soren called thousands of young people for excise constable recruitment and made them run 10 km. Many lost their lives in this incident. This was a murder. In the last assembly polls, Hemant Soren said he would deposit Rs 2,000 in women's accounts, but for four years and ten months, he did nothing. Now, during the elections, he started giving Rs 1,000," he remarked.

1.5 lakh vacant positions will be filled: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

According to ANI, Chouhan pledged that a BJP-led government would ensure the deposit of Rs 2,100 into every woman's account each month as part of their commitment to empower women.

"We have created the 'Gogo Didi' scheme to help women live with dignity. We will purchase crops from farmers at Rs 3,100 per quintal and improve farmers' lives. Those with mud houses will receive additional assistance from the state to build homes under the PM (Pradhan Mantri) Awas Yojana, with free sand provided for construction," he emphasised, noting that law and order and women's safety would also be priorities under a BJP government.

Taking aim at corruption, Chouhan accused the JMM government of mishandling funds, ANI reported. "An amount of Rs 350 crore was recovered from a local MP's (Member of Parliament) residence. This money does not belong to Hemant Soren, Congress, or the RJD — it belongs to the people. PM Modi sent thousands of crores here under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and the JMM took it all," he alleged.

Chouhan also pointed out that Jharkhand has 2.8 lakh vacant positions, stating, "In the first year, 1.5 lakh vacant positions will be filled."

The Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 is set to take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23. A total of 2.6 crore voters are eligible to participate in Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024. These include 1.31 crore male voters, 1.29 crore female voters, 11.84 lakh first-time voters, and 66.84 lakh young voters.

(With ANI inputs)