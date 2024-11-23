Jharkhand assembly elections 2024: JMM clinches crucial Dumka, Chandankiyari seats

Basant Soren won the Dumka seat in a bypoll in 2020, defeating BJP's Lois Marandi by 6,842 votes.

Basant Soren (Right), is the brother of Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's brother Basant Soren won the Dumka Assembly seat by 14,588 votes on Saturday.

BJP candidate Sunil Soren was in second place in the seat, securing 81,097 votes. The JMM candidate got 95,685 votes.

Meanwhile, another JMM candidate Umakant Rajak won the Chandankiyari seat in Jharkhand's Bokaro district by a margin of 33,733 votes.

Arjun Rajwar of the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha was runner-up in the seat, while Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri of the BJP came third.

Rajak bagged 90,027 votes, while Rajwar secured 56,294 votes. Bauri managed 56,091 votes.

In the 2019 Assembly polls, Bauri defeated Rajak, who contested the seat on an AJSU Party ticket.

Rajak switched to JMM ahead of this election after the Chandankiyari seat went to the BJP as per the seat-sharing arrangement within the NDA.

14,588

Margin by which Basant Soren won Maoist-affected Dumka

